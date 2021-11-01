Stock investors earn 875 billion naira in 10 months

Kayode Tokede

The stock market appreciated by 875 billion naira in the first 10 months of 2021, due to renewed investor interest in undervalued listed stocks and impressive nine-month earnings of companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

According to THISDAY’s findings, the market capitalization of shares on the NGX appreciated 4.2% to close on October 29, 2021, at 21.938 billion Naira, compared to 21.063 billion Naira that the market opened to the negotiation this year.

On the other hand, the NGX All-Share index also appreciated by 4.4% or 1,767.88 basis points compared to the 40,270.72 basis points it opened in early 2021, at 42,038.60 basis points.

The equity market in 2021 was faced with the exit of foreign investors, a double-digit inflation rate that discourages investment as well as a movement of liquidity towards money market instruments.

According to NGX’s domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equity trading, domestic investors dominated transactions in September 2021 with 78.43% year-to-date (YtD), while foreign investors registered 21 , 57% of total transactions during the period considered.

Analysts noted that the inflation rate at an average of 17.4% between January and September 2021 contributed to the dumping of investors in the equity market for money market instruments.

The equity market in January started on a positive note after gaining 8 trillion naira in 2020, appreciating by 1.1224 billion naira in January 2021.

Capital market analysts had said that the performance of the equity market in January was another great month in the history of the nation’s capital market, extending the market’s strong rally and bullish ascent, driven by positive sentiment. , an influx of funds from the fixed income market, the swing in the price of oil, among other factors.

The positive sentiments that flooded the stock market between January and February were shortlived due to the anticipated reversal in fixed income (FI) yields which dampened investor appetite for equities in the months that followed. .

Market capitalization also lost a total of 1,200 billion naira in the first half (H1) of 2021 to 19,760 billion naira as investors switched to fixed income instruments.

However, over the 10 months under review, equity market indicators have shown mixed performance based on domestic and foreign macroeconomic conditions.

For example, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) suspension of its recapitalization of the insurance sector caused the NGX Insurance index to drop 5.06% to close October at 197.92 basis points. against 189.50 basis points when it opened in 2021, while the NGX banking index appreciated. 4.42 percent to 410.39 basis points from 393.02 basis points, it opened this year.

The NGX consumer goods index also fell 0.67% basis point to 569.51 basis points, while the NGX Oil / Gas index leads all other market indices in 10 months to close at 72 , 81%, compared to 226.20 basis points, it opened in 2021 to close in October. February 29, 2021 at 390.90 basis points.

A stockbroker and capital markets analyst Mr. Rotimi Fakayejo attributed the growth in performance of the oil and gas index to the impressive corporate earnings published by listed oil marketing companies, noting that the enactment of the law on the petroleum industry also played a key role in increasing the index in the 10 months under review.

On the other hand, the NGX Industrial, Lotus II and Premium indices recorded a gain since the start of the year of 6.09%, 3.26% and 18.67% respectively as of October 29, 2021.

In a conversation with THISDAY, the Managing Director of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adnori, attributed the stock market gain in the first 10 months of 2021 to the impressive nine-month listed company earnings and improving macroeconomic conditions.

According to him: The rise in the price of crude oil has also increased demand for shares on the NGX. Growth could extend until the end of the year as most of the third quarter results are fantastic.

The stock market rebound is expected to last until the end of the year due to the steadily rising global oil prices.

The recovery in the stock market could have been better but the insecurity in the countries has led to a rise in the inflation rate and investors must react negatively.

PAC Holdings analyst Mr. Wole Adeyeye explained that: Most investors profited from undervalued stocks in the stock market during the 10-month period to October 2021.

Additionally, some investors have increased the equity portion of their portfolios, particularly in the second half of 2021 due to the relatively lower returns in the fixed income market.

Cordros Capital analysts in a report noted that despite the retracement of returns in the first half of the year, we do not believe investors should give up the possibility of a market rally in the second half as we still see a margin for a positive market. performance.