Elon Musks Fanboy Bet Almost Everything On Tesla And Made Billions

Leo Koguan, pictured with Elon Musk at SpaceX headquarters in 2019.

LEO KOGUAN



In March 2020, when the stock markets fell and margin calls arose, billionaire Leo Koguan was forced to sell a large chunk of his stock portfolio, including the vast majority of the 12 million shares. Tesla he owned then. Amid the chaos of the start of the pandemic, Koguan decided to act: he says he sold the rest of his stock (including shares in Baidu, Nvidia, China Mobile and Nio) and used the proceeds to buy options in the future. ‘long-term purchase on Tesla indeed, bet the house.

It was a risky move but it paid off: Tesla shares have climbed more than 1,440% since March 1. Koguan says he reinvested his trading profits in Tesla and today 100% of his stock portfolio consists of Tesla shares and call options. According to bank documents shared with Forbes, Koguan owns 6.3 million Tesla shares and more than 1.8 million Tesla call options outstanding, as of September 24.

It’s for [the] long term, you never bet short term on Tesla, Koguan says of his investment thesis. And I believe in green technology.

Koguan insists very publicly, on Twitter and LinkedIn, that he is the third individual shareholder of Tesla. The company did not respond to requests for comment, although a company spokesperson Martin Viecha appeared to support the Koguans’ claim in a September statement. Tweeter. As a non-company director who owns less than 5% of Tesla’s outstanding shares, Koguan does not appear on any of the documents filed with Tesla’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these Tesla shares and its stake in the private IT company SHI International, Forbes estimates Koguan’s fortune at $ 8.6 billion; this number reflects a 20% discount on Tesla’s holdings to account for an undisclosed number of shares he holds in a margin account.

Koguan insists he doesn’t care about his wealth. I spend 95% of my time not trying to make money, but researching, Koguan said, speaking via video with Forbes from his Singapore penthouse, which he bought from vacuum cleaner mogul James Dyson.

Now, he admits, I’m spending a little more time on Tesla.

Born in Indonesia, Koguan received a master’s degree in Colombia and a law degree from New York Law School. In 1989, he married Harvard MBA Thai Lee; later that year the couple paid less than $ 1 million for a software reseller that became SHI International, a global IT vendor with some 20,000 customers and annual revenue of over $ 11 billion. of dollars. Lee continues to run the company while Koguan, an American citizen who returned to Asia years ago but still owns a significant stake in the company, chairs the board of directors.

According to Koguan, his belief in Tesla is based on his admiration for its CEO, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world. I considered myself an Elons fanboy, said Koguan, I would say he’s the only person I really respect on Earth.

The hero worship for Musk translates well in the Twittersphere, where Koguan posts updates on his Tesla shares (he says he bought hundreds of thousands more Tesla shares in the past two weeks) and where he ruminates on science, technology and philosophy. The 66-year-old investor has attracted a small but dedicated online follower of the die-hard Tesla.

We will now enter the word KOGUAN in the dictionary. It is a verb to mean to accumulate $ TSLA in massive quantities, noted such a disciple. We love you and think you’re the fucking man, noted another, inviting Koguan to host an AMA (ask me anything) at $ TSLA Lounge, a Reddit community 2,800 subscribers dedicated to talking about the electric manufacturer. (Koguan says he didn’t participate.)

If you’re a Tesla retail investor then you know Leo, said $ TSLA show contributor and Tesla investor, @ S3XY_ART, who painted a portrait of Koguan and job on Twitter. It’s a legend. He is also a little eccentric but he is very humble and down to earth.

His eccentricities go far beyond his belief in Tesla: I’m crazy about physics, so I created my own system, says Koguan, in reference to his KQID Time Engine, a Byzantine concept geared towards calculating the secret of our universe. Koguan says he is applying KQID theory to Tesla options trading.

When Koguan met his hero Musk at SpaceX headquarters in 2019, their conversation focused on general relativity and other physical theories. Nothing on Tesla, nothing on SpaceX, he recalls.

Koguan adopted his Tesla whale status, but says he’s still adjusting to the fandom he’s received since he started talking about his Tesla investments. He only joined Twitter in 2018 and declined to speak with Forbes on previous occasions about his investments: I’m just starting to talk to the media, with tweets and podcasts.

Sitting on his huge fortune of Tesla shares, Koguan says he has no plans to sell and hopes to continue making a profit on call options until he recovers 12 million shares. , the size of his stake in March 2020. (If he had been able to hold on to those shares, they are now probably worth more than $ 12 billion.) Koguan’s long-term plan is more wacky: to use his holdings in Tesla, which he claims him, will one day reach $ 100 billion in value, almost equal to Warren’s current net worth. Buffett to support and develop a new type of collective society, fueled of course by its KQID Time engine:

As for Tesla, Koguan is not looking back. I’m thoroughly, he recently tweeted. I live or die with Tesla.