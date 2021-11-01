Actions that will be active today (November 1)





Automotive stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Baja Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, Eicher Motors and others will remain on the agenda from today as they disclose their sales figures for October. While traders expect a lackluster show, any bullish figure will trigger another rally in the title. According to national brokerage firm Emaky Global, “Our channel checks indicate that CVs are expected to maintain positive momentum on October 21. lower retail sales and a high base effect due to filling inventories last year. The holiday season (Navratri) has been moderate for 2Ws and tractors. “ Adani Companies signed a share subscription agreement and a shareholders agreement with Cleartrip Private Ltd (CPL) and a shareholders agreement with the existing shareholder of CPL, namely Flipkart Marketplace Private Ltd, to acquire a stake significant minority in CPL. The deal is expected to close in November 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, the company said without disclosing the amount of the deal. Vedanta / HZL: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has warned billionaire Anil Agarwal Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) against failing to meet certain disclosure standards, saying it will take action if such actions are repeated. SEBI had reported that Vedanta executed 1,407 crore of related party transactions with associated company HZL without the prior approval of the audit committee and HZL’s failure to notify shareholders of the postponement of a meeting related to the payments of price sensitive dividends. Trusted industries: JioPhone Next, the new smartphone from Reliance Jio and Google will be on the Diwali market. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 and will be available for an upfront payment of Rs 1,999 and equivalent monthly payments (EMI) of Rs 300 to 600 over the next 18-24 months. Jindal saw announced its intention to create a precision machine shop in joint venture (JV) with the American company Hunter Energy Services. In a regulatory filing, the company said it would own 51% of the JV’s capital. The proposal was approved by the company’s board of directors on Friday. Suprajit Engineering signed a definitive share and asset purchase agreement to acquire the Light Duty Cable (LDC) business unit with Kongsberg Automotive ASA, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway. Kongsberg Automotive Group’s LDC business unit consists of a cable business, supplying the automotive, non-automotive and 2-wheel segments, as well as electromechanical actuators (EMA). This transaction also involves the transfer of global sales and engineering expertise to Suprajit. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of January 2022. The advice of Ujjivan Financial Services approved the company’s merger with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to meet the minimum public shareholding standard. The decision is, however, subject to the approval of RBI, SEBI, NCLT and shareholders, he said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Results schedule: Aditya Birla Capital, Allcargo Logistics, Apar Industries, Amco India, Arrow Greentech, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bayer Cropscience, Carborundum Universal, Chambal Fertilisers, D-Link India, Deep Industries, Devyani International, Dollar Industries, Foods Inn, Graphite India, Gravita India, Gujarat Poly, GCCL Infrastructure, HDFC, Hind Rectifiers, IG Petrochemicals, IP Rings, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Ind-Swift Lab, IRFC, James Warren, JBF Industries, Krishna Filament, Kalyani Steels, Lux Industries, Man Infraconstruction, Moldtek , Nilkamal, Nath Biogen, Nelcast, Parag Milk Foods, Parsoli, Patel Engineering, Pioneer Broderies, Phoenix Mills, Pokarna, Poly Medicure, Precision Containers, Privi Specialty Chemicals, Punjab & Sind Bank, Relaxo Footwears, Rolta, Rupa Co, Salzer Electronics , Sejal Glass, Sequent Scientific, Shipping Corporation of India, Shree Rama Multitec, Star Cement, Swastika Investmart, SPARC, Taneja Aerospace, Tata Motors, Tree House, Venkys India, VIP Clothi ng , VRL Logistics, Whirlpool of India, Windsor Machines and Windlas Biotech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/stocks-that-will-see-action-today-november-1/article37278084.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos