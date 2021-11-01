Business
Braves Postseason Runs raise stock index as sport progresses in October – Sportico.com
The Atlanta Braves’ unexpected run to the World Series also led to an increase in its shares on the Nasdaq stock market, with the Liberty Media-owned club having seen its shares rise 19% since October 11, the last trading session. before the club took the lead in the first round of the MLB Playoffs. The month-end rally helped make the follow-up Braves one of the best performing stocks on the JohnWallStreet Sports stock index, Sportico’s stock market gauge. The brave (BATRA) gained 14% in October, helping the 40-stock benchmark gain 2% overall during the month.
The JohnWallStreet Index closed October at 1,723.71, up 30 points. The index is up 21.5% for the year, slightly behind the S&P 500, which is up 22.6%. The Braves have been the top performing teams and league components on the index this month, edging out sister company Formula One (SEE, up 12%) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE, up 9%.
“There are all kinds of indications that the Braves are a really well managed team that are not fully monetized,” Matthew Harrigan, equity analyst at The Benchmark Company, said on a call. telephone. “They are probably one of the three best franchises in baseball. The Braves are an unusual case where you have a very financially savvy owner in Liberty Media—[controlling shareholder] John Malone and [CEO] Greg Maffei and they are very competitive on the pitch.
In particular, the fact that World Series tickets to Atlanta are reselling for multiples of what they are in Houston is indicative of a fan base that is expected to bolster the team’s earnings next season and beyond. , although the Braves do not benefit financially from the high resale prices of the tickets themselves. . Longer term, the Braves have a television contract due for renewal in 2028, which should see a significant increase in earnings given the team’s large southeast footprint, Harrigan added.
The team’s performance certainly did not help Manchester United (MANU), one of the worst performers on the JohnWallStreet Sports stock index in October. The English Premier League game fell 17%, the second worst of the month, with shares tumbling to $ 16.26 a share. The Red Devils won just one game in October (albeit on a light schedule, due to breaks for international team play), including being knocked out 5-0 at home by rival Liverpool. However, the catalyst for the decline is probably irrelevant: Shares fell 14% the day Kevin and Edward Glazer, of the family of majority shareholders, filed a request to sell 9.5 million shares, or about 8% of the family participation, raising about 188 million dollars. The transaction effectively diluted actively traded stocks without raising capital for the club. The Glazers continue to have majority control of the team.
The most efficient action of Athletic index in October was Vivid Seats (VIVD), which completed its merger with Horizon I, a special purpose acquisition company headed by Todd Boehly. PSPC shares were trading around the $ 10 fiat value until the merger closed in the middle of the month, after which Vivid quickly added 37%, to $ 13.49. FuboTV (FUBO), the sports-centric streaming service that has actively added sports betting partnerships; Fubo’s sports betting subsidiary announced a partnership with NASCAR mid-month. Take two software (OF THEM, up 19%), Nike (OF, up 14%) and Sports Entertainment (SEA, up 12%), with SPAC publicly taking on sports betting giant Super Group, rounding out the best performances in October. Overall, half of the 40 stocks on the index rose in October, the remaining 20 fell.
Broadcasters were largely out of favor during the month, AT&T (T, down 6%), Comcast (CMCSA, down 8%) and ViacomCBS (FOLLOWING, down 9%), while sliding. Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI). coherent strategy for its regional sports activity.
The JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index is a collection of 40 stocks intended to reflect the state of professional sport. The index started in August 2020 with a value of 1,000 and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, meaning that each stock is reset to a weight of 2.5%. To be included in the Athletic index, stocks must be traded in sufficient volume on a US stock exchange and have a minimum market capitalization of $ 50 million. Companies that do not meet the requirements, experience a significant corporate event (think: bankruptcy, sale), or pivot into a strategy away from professional sport may be removed from the index.
