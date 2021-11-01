Epstein’s ties catch up with Barclays boss Staley

Barclays CEO Jes Staley arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 11, 2018. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Nov. 1 (Reuters) – For nearly six years at the helm of British bank Barclays (BARC.L), American Jes Staley built a reputation as a corporate survivor, but the former JPMorgan negotiator could not escape his past.

During a tumultuous tenure, Staley, 64, fought off attempts by a corporate raider to break up the bank, survived an investigation into his whistleblower mistreatment, and sailed with the third-largest lender of Britain through the coronavirus pandemic.

But it was Staley’s connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from his time at JPMorgan that ultimately forced him to leave.

Barclays said on Monday that Staley had resigned as chief executive following an investigation by UK regulators into his characterization of his relationship with Epstein – both for Barclays and the regulators. Read more

Details of the findings have not yet been released, but the Bank of England and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority have previously said the investigation focused on Staley’s veracity about his ties to Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019 pending trial on sex trafficking charges.

As Epstein was known to be Staley’s client at JPMorgan, the media portrayed a potentially deeper relationship, including a trip with his wife to Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Barclays said Staley intends to challenge the findings of the UK inquiry. He said the investigation did not find out that Staley saw or was aware of any of Epstein’s alleged crimes.

Staley has previously said he deeply regrets his ties to Epstein, which he says began in 2000 while he was at JPMorgan and ended in late 2015 – before joining Barclays in December of the same year.

Epstein was registered as a sex offender in 2008 after a conviction for soliciting a minor for the purpose of prostitution. The New York Times reported that Staley visited Epstein in prison while he was serving his sentence.

Staley did not respond to a request for comment made by Barclays on Monday.

DOUBTFUL JUDGMENT

Staley joined Barclays when its board rolled the dice and hired veteran American bank – formerly named as successor to JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon – to turn around its investment bank, which was poorly tracking rivals from Wall Street.

After years of disappointing business results within the division, the bank faced a big test when activist investor Edward Bramson acquired a stake of more than 6% and pushed to separate the investment bank from its operations. retail activities.

Staley stuck to his guns and repelled the attack. His strategy was justified when volatile markets during the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased profits for the investment bank. Bramson admitted defeat in May of this year. Read more

Barclays insiders, particularly traders at its investment bank, generally revered Staley for rendering a bit of boast as the bank faced Wall Street rivals on their own turf, following the relatively austere tenure of his predecessor. Antony Jenkins.

Staley, who says he greatly admires his former boss Dimon, sought to emulate his mentor by hiring a series of lieutenants from JPMorgan as he gambled big on investment banking at a time when his British rivals were cutting spending .

He worked in the US bank for 34 years, rising through the ranks to run its private bank, asset management unit and later chair its investment bank before leaving in 2013 to join a hedge fund after being put. on the sidelines during a management reshuffle.

Staley’s judgment was called into question during his time at Barclays. Lawyers said he was lucky to survive an investigation by regulators into his attempts to unmask a whistleblower who sent letters criticizing a senior employee.

Regulators found the bank’s efforts to track down the whistleblower had become a transatlantic effort, with Staley’s office securing the support of the lender’s security team and an employee in the United States.

Staley was fined a combined £ 1.1million by regulators and Barclays, but escaped tougher penalties.

“This isn’t the first time Staley has faced negative headlines,” said Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell. “Ultimately, his departure shows how important governance can be, especially for a high-profile company like Barclays that faces glare of political and regulatory pressures.”

Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Clarke

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.