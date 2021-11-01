American Airlines has canceled hundreds of additional flights





American says it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, or about one in five initially planned. This was in addition to the 548 flights canceled on Saturday and the 343 flights on Friday. Overall, around 10% of its major flights were canceled during the four-day period. The canceled flights have stranded tens of thousands of passengers. In a note, US COO David Seymour said the airline is “proactively canceling” flights to provide “scheduling certainty for our crews” after high winds and inclement weather hit major hubs , including Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday, leaving flight crews out of position. The American insists that help is on the way. As of Monday, the airline says 1,800 flight attendants are returning from a period of pandemic leave. Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 multi-day flights due to weather and air traffic control issues. The collapse cost the airline $ 75 million, he recently reported. When the Covid-19 pandemic nearly halted air travel in 2020, airlines offered staff job buyouts, early retirement packages and unpaid leave to cut costs and survive the crisis. Now all the airlines are scrambling to hire employees and bring back as many staff as possible. But unions at various carriers say some of the service disruptions are due to poor management decisions and faulty planning systems. And they say the problems won’t end with this weekend’s woes. Captain Dennis Tajer, American Airlines pilot and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, said last month that the union was particularly concerned about how airlines would deal with rising passenger numbers during periods Thanksgiving and December holidays. “We want this theft to happen, but we don’t want sold tickets that can’t be filled,” he said. “Are they biting more than they can chew?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/01/business/american-airlines-flight-cancellations/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos