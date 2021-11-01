New Tax Rate on Major US Businesses Abroad Will Help Americans at Home, Says Yellen | Janet Yellen





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. multinationals that have spent years avoiding paying taxes on U.S. soil will be forced to help fund improvements in education, social and infrastructure programs, through to the historic global tax agreement. Speaking in Ireland, where 800 American companies are based, Yellen said the new global tax rate agreed by 136 OECD countries has stopped the race to the bottom where multinationals have scoured the world for the rate of tax. lowest corporate tax, failing to pay their dues to people who have helped them make billions in profits each year. Joe Bidens’ $ 1.75 billion Build Back Better plan is spread over a decade and funded by increasing incomes, without taxing working families, but partly because of it [OECD] tax deal by asking businesses to pay more, by businesses that are very profitable and can afford to contribute revenues. She said the United States needs to invest in people, especially in education, infrastructure and broadband, telling at an event in Dublin that the roads and bridges in the Americas are breaking down and the lack of broadband access had also hit many families hard during the pandemic. Some were forced to go to a parking lot outside McDonalds so their children could do their homework and have internet access, she said. She said: I am proud of the new international tax agreement because it not only offers benefits to ordinary families, but it will also stabilize the century-old international tax system. Yellen used the Institute for International and European Affairs in Dublin to congratulate Ireland and implicitly thank for finally giving in under pressure from the United States to raise its corporate tax rate by 12.5% ​​and join the OECD rate of 15%. She added: Above all, the deal ends the chaotic array of taxes on digital services that discriminate against Irish and American businesses. The Irish economy relies heavily on American businesses. Sources recently claimed in interviews with the Guardian that Microsoft, Apple and Pfizer are responsible for 30% of the country’s total corporate tax take the equivalent of about $ 4 billion. While all three of these companies have a strong investment in the country and, in Pfizers’ case, a substantial manufacturing base, they now have to pay additional taxes in their country under the new global tax regime. Tax evasion schemes such as the so-called Double Irish Dutch Sandwich which have allowed companies like Google to funnel their huge revenues from Europe through Ireland and to zero offshore tax havens in the Caribbean, are now banned . Yellen said on Monday that Ireland would remain one of the best places in the world for multinational companies to invest in, even after Dublin gave up its 12.5% ​​rate. She said that while some see Ireland as a tax haven, perception often lags reality and Ireland is already winning this new race to the top, with its robust business environment. Yellen said: Here is my honest assessment of what it won’t do: it won’t change this country’s status as one of the best places to do business in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/nov/01/us-firms-multinationals-tax-rate-janet-yellen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos