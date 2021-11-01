Business
McDonald’s BBQ sandwich returns make a limited comeback
The moment when McRib lovers across the country were waiting to arrive.
The McDonald’s barbecue sandwich returns to participating restaurants nationwide Monday for a limited time. Some places have hosted McRib back early.
The fast food chain calls it “the naughty time of the year.” This year, the McRib returns a few days before National sandwich day, which is Wednesday.
McRib’s seasoned boneless pork, tangy barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style bun was first launched in the Kansas City, Kansas area in 1981 before its national debut the following year.
Credit her return to her cult status. Followers will travel long distances to get one. The haters, not so much.
Coincidentally, Monday is also World Vegan Day.
McDonalds said the internet boom and emergence of social media has bolstered McRibs’ iconic status, and the hype around his annual comeback has even spawned the phrase McRib Season.
Mike Bullington, senior director of the McDonalds Archives, said the sandwich was made to be enjoyed during the colder seasons.
Whether you’re a McRib devotee or a newbie, there’s no denying that McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the past four decades and we’ve got thousands of emails and fan tweets to prove it, a Bullington said.
McRib 40th Anniversary NFT Competition
To celebrate the sandwich’s 40th anniversary, McDonalds on Thursday announced a contest where it will offer “digital versions of the fan-favorite sandwich almost as sassy as the McRib itself.”
The contest for McDonald’s very first NFTs or non-fungible tokens, unique virtual works of art that cannot be duplicated, begins Monday on Twitter. There will be 10 winners.
NFTs are created and recorded using blockchain technology and are essential data that verifies that you retain ownership of a digital item, whether it is a work of art, an excerpt a winning shot in a basketball game or a sound.
To participate in the competition, you must follow@McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the “contest invitation tweet” between November 1 and 7 from a public account.
