Law professors defend theory that PSPC is illegal under the Investment Companies Act

(Reuters) – There should be a large enough audience for a brief filed last week by law professors John Morley of Yale University and Robert Jackson of New York University, opposing the dismissal of an investor trial against the blank check company GO Acquisition Corp.

After all, when Morley, Jackson and their co-counsel Susman Godfrey, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, and RM Law first sued GO and two other specialist acquisition firms in Manhattan federal court in August, more than 60 law firms have come together in an extremely unusual joint statement denouncing the theory of law professors that SPACs are subject to regulation under the Investment Companies Act of 1940 when they fail to acquire an operating company within one year of the public offering of shares.

The new brief is the first public response from teachers to businesses, who insisted on the fact that SAVS are not investment companies because their main activity is the search for a target company to acquire. Jackson and Morley don’t back down an inch: Their brief argues that the 1947 Securities and Exchange Commissions test for an inadvertent investment company leaves no doubt that GO falls under Investment Company regulation Act. More than a year after its IPO, according to their memory, the SAVS has no operations, income or assets apart from the capital of investors and this capital is invested in government securities.

It doesn’t matter, according to the law professors’ brief, that GO presented itself to investors as a blank check company that was considering acquiring a running business or that PSPC sponsors say they continue to shop for one. target.

There are numerous examples, according to the brief, of the SEC and the courts imposing restrictions under the Investment Companies Act on firms claiming their investments were only a stopgap when they sought a operating company to be acquired. In fact, according to the brief, this was the situation in the main case, In the Tonopah Mining Co case, which involved a former mining operator who turned to investing in securities of other mining companies. Tonopah executives told the SEC the company hopes to take over a mining company, but the SEC said it was only interested in the company’s current income and assets.

The same can be said of GO, the law professors said. PSPCs “aspirations for a future business do not help it here, as the test expressly focuses only on present assets and income,” the brief said. Like all other companies, SAVS are entitled to a grace period of one year before the regulations of the Law on Investment Companies come into force, according to the brief. But after that grace period expires, they said, SPACs are not entitled to an additional year without regulation simply because they specified a two-year period in the offer documents.

Professors’ opposition brief is a strange mirror image of PSPC motion for dismissal. Both parties agree that no court has considered whether the law on investment companies applies to vehicles. Both agree that the Tonopah case governs the analysis. And both agree on the basic facts of GO’s $ 575 million offer: The SEC has allowed PSPC to go public with a promise that investors could buy back their shares for cash if they don’t. ‘disliked the acquisition proposed by GO or if GO’s sponsors could not find an operating company to acquire within two years. GO holds investor money in a trust account that only holds government securities to ensure it can meet redemption requests.

But the SPAC dismissal brief, unlike the opposition brief, focused on the company’s representations to investors. Defense attorneys for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Dontzin Nagy & Fleissig and Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch argued that the key question, according to the Tonopah test, is what investors thought they were buying. And no reasonable buyer of GO shares, according to the brief, could have interpreted the offer as an opportunity to invest in government securities paying a paltry interest rate.

The PSPC brief cited from the 2007 US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in SEC c. National Presto Industries Inc, who applied Tonopah’s test to a former manufacturing company that invested around 60% of its assets in securities after divestitures left it on a pile of money. The 7th Circuit concluded that Presto was not subject to the Investment Companies Act because reasonable investors would always view it as an operating company and not as a mutual fund.

The same is true of GO’s investors, according to the SPAC brief, which argued that investors were buying the expertise of its founders and executives, and not the ability to park their money in government securities for a while. two years. So even though GOs’ capital is invested in these securities, according to the brief, the most important asset of PSPC that its founders claimed to be the ability to strike a deal is not these holdings.

The opposition law professors’ brief retorted that the Tonopah test is comparative and not absolute. So the question, says the brief, is not simply whether investors perceive GO as an investment company, but whether it looks more like an investment company than an operating company. Since GO has no operations or income, and many investors will choose to repurchase their shares if and when it finds an acquisition, law professors argued that PSPC is more like a corporate d ‘investment.

In essence, GO argues that the SEC and investors recognize SPACs as their own separate category whose operational activity is finding a business to acquire, while law professors argue that SPACs should be required to adhere to the same. standards than all other companies.

NYU Professor Jackson declined to comment in response to my question for him and Morley. GO’s lawyers did not respond to my email.

The GO case, which is before U.S. District Judge John Cronan, is the most advanced of three SPAC lawsuits filed by Jackson and Morley in August. Their memory opposing a motion for dismissal by E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp is expected later this week. SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings faces a Nov. 4 deadline for its dismissal filing.

