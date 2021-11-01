Stocks Near Records As Traders Look To Extend Gains Through November

Stocks hit record highs on Monday as stocks sought to capitalize on their gains after the S&P 500’s best month since November 2020.

The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq each set intraday and closing record highs. Investors entered November trading with the momentum of a record October, when the S&P 500 posted its best monthly gain in nearly a year, fueled by a combination of earnings results from company exceeding estimates. And according to LPL Financial data, November has been the best month of the year for stocks over the past 10 years and since 1950.

New catalysts for the markets are expected to come out later this week. In the coming days, investors will be looking at a slew of new quarterly results for Clorox companies (CLX) at CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Elevator (ELEVATOR) and Square (SQ), following an already historically strong earnings season.

As of Friday, just over half of all companies in the S&P 500 had released actual third quarter results, and 82% of those top consensus estimates on earnings results, according to FactSet data. The index’s expected earnings growth rate is above 36%, which, if maintained, would be the index’s third highest earnings growth rate since 2010.

While some of last week’s heavily weighted index constituents disappointed consensus estimates, with Amazon and Apple shares falling after posting weaker-than-expected results and forecasts, other results Stronger ones have helped offset those failures, with names like Alphabet and Microsoft rallying to record levels in the wake of their respective reports.

This week will also include key economic data reports, including Friday’s October Jobs Report, which is expected to show a pickup in job creation from the disappointing pace of hiring posted in August and September.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee will meet for its next monetary policy meeting. Tuesday and Wednesday, then release his policy statement and hold a press conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This meeting is expected to set the stage for an announcement of the scaling back of the Fed’s crisis-time asset purchase program, which is currently taking place at a rate of $ 120 billion per month in asset-backed securities purchases. mortgages and treasury bills. Amid improving data tracing the economic recovery, the Fed had previously signaled that a cut announcement would be made before the end of the year and the reduction process would continue until the middle of next year. .

The story continues

As the market has been anticipating the start of the cut for months now, speculation about when the Fed will act on interest rates has become of particular interest to investors. This week’s FOMC statement and press conference is likely to give market participants more color on how committee members view the timing of interest rate hikes, especially given the persistent hike. inflation seen in the data, including last week’s basic personal consumption expenditure report. . That impression showed a fourth consecutive month with a core PCE jumping at a rate of 3.6% year-over-year, its fastest rate since 1991.

This still high inflation data, combined with corporate earnings anecdotes about rising input prices and labor costs, has led some investors to speculate that the Fed may need to hike rates faster than previously telegraphed to avoid an uncontrolled and lasting thrust. in inflation.

Others, however, have suggested that the Fed may delay a move in interest rates until labor market conditions approach pre-pandemic levels.

“Fed funds futures are currently valuing the first rate hike by September 2022. If it were achieved, that would be much faster than the one-year gap that occurred between the end of the Fed asset purchases in December 2014 and its first rate hike in December 2015. “Sam Bullard, Wells Fargo senior economist, wrote in a note.” We think the Fed is unlikely to hike rates by September 2022, given that many FOMC policymakers have made it clear that the bar for a rate hike is much higher than the bar for reducing asset purchases. “

“At the August job growth rate, it would take a little over two years to recoup 100% of the jobs lost during the pandemic, and even then the economy would still be several million jobs short. of its pre-pandemic trend, ”he added. “We still expect the labor market to face a significant employment gap for all of 2022. As such, we currently have the first rate hike that won’t happen until 2023. De Obviously, the economic situation is fluid and the risks to the outlook suggest that the rate hike may come sooner than expected. You have to keep a very close eye on all incoming data. “

4:04 p.m. ET: Stocks start trading in November at record highs: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq set all-time closing highs

Here are the main moves in the markets at 4:04 p.m. ET:

12:26 p.m. ET: Tesla shares hit new high in fourth straight session of gains

Tesla shares (TSLA) surged again to set a new intraday high on Monday, with the title advancing for a fourth straight session amid a slew of bullish news for the electric vehicle maker. Shares rose nearly 5% to hit $ 1,160 in the afternoon.

Tesla’s stock leaned on gains in October, when stocks gained 44% in a fifth consecutive monthly advance. On Monday, Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium said it had won an agreement to supply Tesla lithium products for three years, helping to secure a deal to supply components to the automaker amid rising global input prices.

11:18 am ET: “We always see opportunities in stocks for investors”: BofA

As the S&P 500 sets a new intraday high, some strategists are taking a more cautious tone on the blue chip index.

“We’re a little more cautious on the S&P 500 at these levels, expect more decline than rise until the end of the year, and we are looking for some kind of flattened market by 2022, fair account. given some of the risks that we’re seeing right now, “Jill Carey Hall, Bank of America US Equity Strategist and Head of US Small and Mid Cap Strategy, Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Monday.

“We always see opportunities in stocks for investors,” she added. “One of those areas is small caps… we are forecasting based on the current state of valuations. Small caps could actually post mid to high single digit annualized returns over the next decade. “

“The capex pick-up [capital expenditures] corporate spending that we see evidence of this earnings season, which is generally bullish for smaller, more national businesses, ”she added. “And small caps aren’t as stretched over valuations. ”

10:25 a.m. ET: Construction expense slips

Construction spending in the United States fell 0.5% in September, reversing a 0.1% increase in August. The results missed expectations of a 0.4% increase, compiled by Bloomberg analyst consensus. The decline in activity was attributed to supply shortages and soaring prices for building materials. Spending on private construction fell 0.5%, while spending on single-family homes fell 0.6%.

10 a.m. ET: manufacturing expansion slows

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) said its index of factory activity in the United States fell to a reading of 60.8 in October from 61.1 a month earlier, a 16-month low. The slowdown came amid persistent supply chain problems around the world.

“Production was little changed, and the other highlights – supplier lead times, employment, and inventory – increased slightly. But orders tend to lead, so the overall index will likely go down on the month. next, “Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in an email following the findings. “That said, the decline in Chinese PMIs indicates a downside risk for the ISM in the coming months, although US manufacturing is not slowing down as much as China, which suffers from the authorities’ pursuit of zero COVID. the same time, US manufacturers have seen a greater increase in demand due to the disproportionate fiscal stimulus. “

9:38 a.m. ET: Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq increase

Here are the main moves in the markets at 9:38 a.m. ET:

7:22 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point to higher open

Here’s where the markets were trading before the opening bell:

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 27, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter