Business
Stocks Near Records As Traders Look To Extend Gains Through November
Stocks hit record highs on Monday as stocks sought to capitalize on their gains after the S&P 500’s best month since November 2020.
The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq each set intraday and closing record highs. Investors entered November trading with the momentum of a record October, when the S&P 500 posted its best monthly gain in nearly a year, fueled by a combination of earnings results from company exceeding estimates. And according to LPL Financial data, November has been the best month of the year for stocks over the past 10 years and since 1950.
New catalysts for the markets are expected to come out later this week. In the coming days, investors will be looking at a slew of new quarterly results for Clorox companies (CLX) at CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Elevator (ELEVATOR) and Square (SQ), following an already historically strong earnings season.
As of Friday, just over half of all companies in the S&P 500 had released actual third quarter results, and 82% of those top consensus estimates on earnings results, according to FactSet data. The index’s expected earnings growth rate is above 36%, which, if maintained, would be the index’s third highest earnings growth rate since 2010.
While some of last week’s heavily weighted index constituents disappointed consensus estimates, with Amazon and Apple shares falling after posting weaker-than-expected results and forecasts, other results Stronger ones have helped offset those failures, with names like Alphabet and Microsoft rallying to record levels in the wake of their respective reports.
This week will also include key economic data reports, including Friday’s October Jobs Report, which is expected to show a pickup in job creation from the disappointing pace of hiring posted in August and September.
Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee will meet for its next monetary policy meeting. Tuesday and Wednesday, then release his policy statement and hold a press conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This meeting is expected to set the stage for an announcement of the scaling back of the Fed’s crisis-time asset purchase program, which is currently taking place at a rate of $ 120 billion per month in asset-backed securities purchases. mortgages and treasury bills. Amid improving data tracing the economic recovery, the Fed had previously signaled that a cut announcement would be made before the end of the year and the reduction process would continue until the middle of next year. .
As the market has been anticipating the start of the cut for months now, speculation about when the Fed will act on interest rates has become of particular interest to investors. This week’s FOMC statement and press conference is likely to give market participants more color on how committee members view the timing of interest rate hikes, especially given the persistent hike. inflation seen in the data, including last week’s basic personal consumption expenditure report. . That impression showed a fourth consecutive month with a core PCE jumping at a rate of 3.6% year-over-year, its fastest rate since 1991.
This still high inflation data, combined with corporate earnings anecdotes about rising input prices and labor costs, has led some investors to speculate that the Fed may need to hike rates faster than previously telegraphed to avoid an uncontrolled and lasting thrust. in inflation.
Others, however, have suggested that the Fed may delay a move in interest rates until labor market conditions approach pre-pandemic levels.
“Fed funds futures are currently valuing the first rate hike by September 2022. If it were achieved, that would be much faster than the one-year gap that occurred between the end of the Fed asset purchases in December 2014 and its first rate hike in December 2015. “Sam Bullard, Wells Fargo senior economist, wrote in a note.” We think the Fed is unlikely to hike rates by September 2022, given that many FOMC policymakers have made it clear that the bar for a rate hike is much higher than the bar for reducing asset purchases. “
“At the August job growth rate, it would take a little over two years to recoup 100% of the jobs lost during the pandemic, and even then the economy would still be several million jobs short. of its pre-pandemic trend, ”he added. “We still expect the labor market to face a significant employment gap for all of 2022. As such, we currently have the first rate hike that won’t happen until 2023. De Obviously, the economic situation is fluid and the risks to the outlook suggest that the rate hike may come sooner than expected. You have to keep a very close eye on all incoming data. “
4:04 p.m. ET: Stocks start trading in November at record highs: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq set all-time closing highs
Here are the main moves in the markets at 4:04 p.m. ET:
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): +8.29 (+ 0.18%) to 4,613.67
Dow (^ DJI): +94.28 (+ 0.26%) to 35,913.84
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): +97.53 (+ 0.63%) to 15,595.92
Raw (CL = F): + $ 0.37 (+ 0.44%) to $ 83.94 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 9.60 (+ 0.54%) to $ 1,793.50 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): +1.8 bps for a yield of 1.5750%
12:26 p.m. ET: Tesla shares hit new high in fourth straight session of gains
Tesla shares (TSLA) surged again to set a new intraday high on Monday, with the title advancing for a fourth straight session amid a slew of bullish news for the electric vehicle maker. Shares rose nearly 5% to hit $ 1,160 in the afternoon.
Tesla’s stock leaned on gains in October, when stocks gained 44% in a fifth consecutive monthly advance. On Monday, Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium said it had won an agreement to supply Tesla lithium products for three years, helping to secure a deal to supply components to the automaker amid rising global input prices.
11:18 am ET: “We always see opportunities in stocks for investors”: BofA
As the S&P 500 sets a new intraday high, some strategists are taking a more cautious tone on the blue chip index.
“We’re a little more cautious on the S&P 500 at these levels, expect more decline than rise until the end of the year, and we are looking for some kind of flattened market by 2022, fair account. given some of the risks that we’re seeing right now, “Jill Carey Hall, Bank of America US Equity Strategist and Head of US Small and Mid Cap Strategy, Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Monday.
“We always see opportunities in stocks for investors,” she added. “One of those areas is small caps… we are forecasting based on the current state of valuations. Small caps could actually post mid to high single digit annualized returns over the next decade. “
“The capex pick-up [capital expenditures] corporate spending that we see evidence of this earnings season, which is generally bullish for smaller, more national businesses, ”she added. “And small caps aren’t as stretched over valuations. ”
10:25 a.m. ET: Construction expense slips
Construction spending in the United States fell 0.5% in September, reversing a 0.1% increase in August. The results missed expectations of a 0.4% increase, compiled by Bloomberg analyst consensus. The decline in activity was attributed to supply shortages and soaring prices for building materials. Spending on private construction fell 0.5%, while spending on single-family homes fell 0.6%.
10 a.m. ET: manufacturing expansion slows
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) said its index of factory activity in the United States fell to a reading of 60.8 in October from 61.1 a month earlier, a 16-month low. The slowdown came amid persistent supply chain problems around the world.
“Production was little changed, and the other highlights – supplier lead times, employment, and inventory – increased slightly. But orders tend to lead, so the overall index will likely go down on the month. next, “Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in an email following the findings. “That said, the decline in Chinese PMIs indicates a downside risk for the ISM in the coming months, although US manufacturing is not slowing down as much as China, which suffers from the authorities’ pursuit of zero COVID. the same time, US manufacturers have seen a greater increase in demand due to the disproportionate fiscal stimulus. “
9:38 a.m. ET: Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq increase
Here are the main moves in the markets at 9:38 a.m. ET:
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): + 7.15 (+ 0.16%) to 4,612.53
Dow (^ DJI): +160.83 (+ 0.45%) to 35,980.39
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): +6.27 (+ 0.04%) to 15,504.66
Raw (CL = F): + $ 1.05 (+ 1.26%) to $ 84.62 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 8.40 (+ 0.47%) to $ 1,792.30 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): +4.3 bps for an efficiency of 1.6000%
7:22 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point to higher open
Here’s where the markets were trading before the opening bell:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +21 points (+ 0.46%), at 4,618.00
Dow Futures (YM = F): +176.00 points (+ 0.49%), at 35,880.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +63.5 points (+ 0.4%) to 15,902.00
Raw (CL = F): + $ 0.46 (+ 0.55%) to $ 84.03 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 0.80 (+ 0.04%) to $ 1,784.70 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): + 2.6 bps for a yield of 1.582%
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-november-1-2021-113201123.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]