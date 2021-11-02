Takeda has applied for primary market selection, filed a corporate governance report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in accordance with the revised corporate governance code, and has published corporate governance documents. ‘company on its website

November 1, 2021 10:30 UTC

OSAKA, Japan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502 / NYSE: THANKS) (Takeda) today applied for the selection of the Prime Market segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) as its listing market, as determined at the board meeting held on September 29-30, 2021 Takeda received the results of the initial assessment performed by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming Takeda’s compliance with the Prime Market listing requirements in new market segments that will be introduced on April 4, 2022 by the TSE. In addition, Takeda today filed its corporate governance report with the TSE based on the Corporate Governance Code, which was revised on June 11, 2021. This report describes the status of compliance with the elements disclosure requirements of companies listed on the “Prime Market.

As one of the largest R&D-driven biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and the only one listed on both the TSE and the NYSE, our ambition is to build a world-class governance model to drive the company towards the future, said Christophe Weber, deputy director. , President and CEO of Takeda.

Takeda has also improved the Corporate Governance page of its website to improve the transparency of the company’s corporate governance and to promote understanding among its shareholders and investors. This includes the publication of the company’s articles of association, the charter of the board of directors, the charter of the nomination committee, the charter of the remuneration committee, the charter of the audit and oversight committee and the policy. shareholding structure of the company. The corporate governance report and corporate governance documents can be viewed on the company’s website at https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/.

Being listed on the TSEs Prime Market will allow us to maximize our business value through increased transparency as well as further enhance our engagement with stakeholders, including our shareholders and investors in Japan and globally, Koki added. Sato, director of corporate strategy and chief of staff. by Takeda.

Takeda also provided the English version of the corporate governance report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), available at www.sec.gov.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502 / NYSE: THANKS) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader, headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet . Takeda focuses its R&D efforts in four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare genetics and hematology, neuroscience and gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted investments in R&D in plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. We are focused on developing highly innovative medicines that help make a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a pipeline. robust and diverse. Our employees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and working with our healthcare partners in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information visit https://www.takeda.com.

For the purposes of this notice, press release means this document, any oral presentation, question-and-answer session, and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) in connection with this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any related question and answer) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to ‘buy, acquire, subscribe, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of securities or seek a vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are offered to the public through this press release. No offering of securities will be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is given (along with any other information that may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is intended to be used by the recipient for informational purposes only (and not for the evaluation of a investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda has direct and indirect investments are separate entities. In this press release, Takeda is sometimes used for convenience when references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words we, we and our are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or those who work for them. These expressions are also used when it is not useful to identify the particular company or companies.

This press release and any material distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, goals and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as goals, plans, beliefs, hopes, pursuits, expectations, goals, intentions, guarantees, forecasts, estimates, plans or similar expressions or the latter. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements: economic circumstances surrounding the global operations of Takeda, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes in applicable laws and regulations, including global healthcare reforms; the challenges inherent in the development of new products, including the uncertainty of clinical success and the decisions of regulatory authorities and their timing; the uncertainty of the commercial success of new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in the countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to dispose of assets that are not essential to Takeda’s operations and the timing of such disposal (s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F and in Takeda’s other reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at ‘address : https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or to www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock market rules. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and Takeda’s results or statements in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of future results of Takeda.

