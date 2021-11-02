Major Wall Street Stock Indices Set New Records





Stocks ended a wobbly day up slightly on Wall Street, enough to hit all-time highs for major indices. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Small company stocks have largely overtaken the broader market. Energy stocks made solid gains on the rise in oil prices. Bond yields also rose. This week, traders will attend another policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, which is examining how to end its extraordinary support measures for the economy. More and more companies are publishing quarterly profits and the government is releasing its monthly employment report on Friday. Stocks faltered in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Monday and hovered around the records they set last week. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% at 3:27 p.m. EST after fluctuating between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48 points, or 0.1%, to 35,867 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. All three indices are set to hit other all-time highs. Smaller company stocks largely outperformed the market as a whole, a sign that investors were confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 2.4 percent. More than 65% of S&P 500 shares rose, led by energy companies as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 0.6%, adding to a gain of more than 75% so far this year. Exxon Mobil rose 1.8%. A mix of companies that depend on direct consumer spending for goods and services accounted for a large part of the indexes’ gains. Tesla jumped 7.1% and Starbucks 3.6%. Losses at tech, communications and healthcare companies helped contain the S&P 500’s gains. Microsoft fell 0.9%, parent company Google Alphabet slipped 2.9%, and UnitedHealth Group slid fell 1.5%. Bond yields have risen and have helped banks make gains as they rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.57% from 1.55% on Friday night. Capital One rose 1%. Each major index hit record highs on Friday to cap the broadest market best month in nearly a year. Stocks have been gaining ground for weeks as investors examine a steady stream of mostly encouraging corporate earnings. More than half of the companies in the benchmark S&P 500 have already published results. Analysts expect overall profit growth of 36% by the end of the report. 167 other companies in the index will publish their results this week. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will release its results on Tuesday and CVS Health will release its results on Wednesday. Investors will also follow another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is currently considering how to end its extraordinary measures to support the economy. The central bank will issue its latest press release on Wednesday. Rising inflation remains a concern and is likely to be persistent, but will likely moderate through the end of the year, said Rod von Lipsey, chief executive of UBS Private Wealth Management. Meanwhile, investors have focused on earnings and other fundamental metrics as they overcome the uncertainty of COVID-19. We were obviously waiting to see what the Fed had to say, but there is still plenty of room and capacity for markets to continue this recovery, he said. Wall Street will receive several more economic updates this week. The Institute for Supply Management will release its service sector index for October on Wednesday. This will give investors a glimpse of how the sector, which accounts for the bulk of economic activity, is recovering from the surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer. Investors will also receive another update on the job market when the Labor Ministry releases its jobs report for October on Friday.

