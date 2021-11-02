Stock market today: stocks hit record highs in early November

Text size





The stock market hit new highs on Monday as the United States reached a deal with the European Union to cut tariffs. Investors await news from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 94 points, or 0.3% to 35,913.84, while the



S&P 500

gained 0.2% to 4,613.67. The



Nasdaq Composite

rose 0.6% to 15,595.92. All three indices closed at new records.

Most stocks were part of the rally, a sign that markets are currently confident that economic expansion and broad earnings will continue. The



Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500

The exchange-traded fund (RSP), which weights every stock in the index equally and therefore shows the range of stocks up or down, rose 0.8%

Markets were boosted after the EU and the US agreed to settle a steel trade dispute. The Biden administration said it would allow a quantity of steel and aluminum products to enter the United States from the EU duty-free, while maintaining tariffs on a certain quantity of these products. . The EU will lower the tariffs it had imposed on certain US products entering the EU.

The trade news helped amplify the rise in stocks, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Capital Management, who added that the stock market was also in rally mode in recent weeks to start.

Inventories are also supportive of signs that supply chain constraints are easing. This would lower costs for businesses, lower inflation, and may allow the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate hikes for longer.

In Monday’s economic data, the Institute for Supply Managements manufacturing index stood at 60.8 for October, beating estimates but losing momentum from September.

The week, however, will be dominated by the Federal Reserve and the latest meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), its monetary policy body. The central bank is expected to announce that it will start slowing or reducing its monthly asset purchase schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has added liquidity to markets, and markets could respond to any upgrades. substantial day.

There will also be key announcements in the coming days from the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Australia.

A risk for the stock market: the Fed’s interest rate hikes in 2022 when economic growth is already slowing. Central bankers are slowly recognizing that inflation may be more rigid than expected, writes Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

The earnings season continues at a steady pace, but with Big Tech on the sidelines, less attention will likely be drawn. This week, 162 companies in the S&P 500 will report, representing around 15% of the market capitalization of indices. These include





Pfizer



(ticker: PFE),





Qualcomm



(QCOM),





CVS Health



(CVS) and





Reserve assets



(BKNG). Already, nearly three-quarters of the market capitalization indices have been published, generating an overall earnings per share of 10% compared to analysts’ expectations.

Abroad, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7%. Tokyo



Nikkei 225

jumped 2.6% following the weekend’s national elections which saw the ruling party retain its majority in the lower house.

Here are five actions in motion Monday:





Novavax



(NVAX) climbed 16% after the biotech company said it filed for review of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate by Canadian health officials.





Harley davidson



(HOG) stock rose 9.1% after the company said it no longer expects the negative impact of higher tariffs.





ON Semiconductor



(ON) the stock rose 14% after the company reported earnings of 87 cents per share, beating estimates of 74 cents per share, on sales of $ 1.74 billion, above expectations of $ 1.71 billion.





Shake Shack



(SHAK) stock rose 7.7% after being upgraded to buy retainer from Truist.





Lockheed Martin



The stock (LMT) fell 0.4% even after being demoted to Neutral to Buy at Bank of America.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]