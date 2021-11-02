Inside the new Wieners Circle Bar in Lincoln Park

Fear was the theme of Halloween weekend at Wieners Circle, Chicago’s legendary hot dog stand, which unveiled a renovated space and resumed serving sausages, burgers and cheese fries for the first time. times since December 2020. The Lincoln Park booth no longer has rear parking as the property has built a rear bar with draft beer, liquor slushies, patio tables and ceiling heaters.

The Wieners Circle was decorated for Halloween with past themes including McDowells from Coming to America and one Ferris Buellers day off-themed costume. For opening day Saturday, a Krusty Burger sign was hung outside, a tribute to the TV clown of The simpsons. Krusty is based on Chicago’s own Bozo the Clown. How meta.

For this weekend sneak peek, patrons cautiously approached the window, wondering if they were walking into a horror treehouse. Would their beloved and rude hot dog stand turned into an Instagrammable nightmare caught up with influencers and Edison bulbs? Plus, Wieners Circle can be a bustling place after bars close and people rush for a late night bite to eat. What will happen to the atmosphere of the stands with an alcohol permit in hand?

The designers did not touch the front of the restaurant. There are no menus flashed on flat screens or QR codes. The menu board, supplied by Pepsi, has been left untouched with the restaurant’s signature Chicago-style shakes, charburgers and chardogs. No, there is no new burger bowl or new bells and whistles.

The back of the restaurant is where the bar is located. Management wanted to create a community playground right now, there is a basketball hoop and ultimately they want space for the kids to play games like four squares. The space isn’t full, but for Halloween weekend the back turned into Moes Tavern, named after Homer’s favorite bar Simpsons. Duff Pilsner was on tap with a Ravinia Brewing beer masquerading as the # 1 beer in the cartoons. A bartender also poured fruit (which was called the basic bitch). Unfortunately, even if the management wanted it, no Flaming Moes Have Been Served. It’s a cocktail that was lit on the TV show and named after the bar owner, Moe Szylak.

Beyond the remodeling, the other fear came from customers branded by staff. The staff at Wieners Circle have a reputation for interacting with guests without a filter. Insults are quick and furious if customers are distant. While some indulge in confrontation and bait staff with their own reprimands, it is not uncommon to see customers tentatively walking up to the counter and ordering as they worry about the wrath of legendary staff members. such as longtime CEO Evelyn Morris and Roberta Poochie Jackson. Insults have been flying since 1983, and it remains to be seen where Wieners Circle 2.0 fits in the modern world. Morris thanked customers on Sunday after being away from the booth since January. However, she let out a jerkface as a client walked away. Nature heals.

Morris says the hot dog stand is on the move with hours; they are not yet ready for prime time. And with restaurants struggling to fill vacancies, they’ll be playing by ear to see if they have enough staff to stay open during their usual late-night hours. The city approved its liquor license on Friday, so the opening was rushed. Crews also have to do some chores around the building. The pandemic, with supply chain and workforce issues, has scolded the project as management hoped for an opening in June.

Sunday afternoon was slow, and part of that could be blamed with fans glued to the TV watching the Chicago Bears game, a contest they ditched in San Francisco. Morris says she would be happy if the struggling soccer team moved from playing Chicago to Arlington Heights as rumored. She suggested that Chicago import the Chicago Dogs, the minor league baseball team that plays in suburban Rosemont (where there is a Wieners Circle in the stadium), to move to Soldier Field to replace the Bears.

Fucking losers, she said.

Wieners Circle management plans to announce an official opening date once they establish a few service bumps and the aforementioned exterior work is completed.

Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark Street, times not displayed.