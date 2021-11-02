Barclays’ Jes Staleys exit amid Epstein’s review raises eyebrows | Nils Pratley

BMany CEOs can survive official censorship, as Jes Staley proved in 2018 when he kept his job despite being fined $ 642,000 for trying to unmask a whistleblower at Barclays. A second unfavorable finding, however, tends to be terminal. This time, Staley demanded full justification from regulators reviewing his description, as well as that of the councils, of his relationship with Jeffery Epstein. His resignation signals that he did not get what he needed: he had to leave.

What, precisely, do regulators think he was wrong this time around? Impossible to say until the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority release their report, which could be at least a month away; the only point of clarity currently is that there is no conclusion that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, Barclays says.

All right, but the purpose of the investigation was to determine whether a close professional relationship, which was the gist of Staleys’ account of his dealings with the sex offender’s financier, was strictly correct. Regulators are apparently unhappy with its characterization.

Staley will challenge the findings, as he has the right to do. Seen from the outside, however, the most extraordinary aspect of the story isn’t the narrow regulatory emphasis on who said what, and whether the presentation was crystal clear. It keeps coming back to the question of why Staley maintained any form of relationship with Epstein after the financier was convicted of soliciting underage prostitution in 2008.

There was a visit to Florida the following year, and then, more remarkably, Staley and his wife came by yacht to see Epstein on his Caribbean island in April 2015. Staley wasn’t the only one maintaining ties with the convicted pedophile, sure, but even veteran Wall Street bankers touting the deals should be careful about the company they’re guarding. Staleys’ judgment was terrible.

Regulatory issues aside, his performance as CEO of Barclays has been better than the pedestrian share price would suggest. The biggest call was to overtake the investment bank, which was a risky bet when it arrived in December 2015, but Barclays financial returns have returned to respectable levels. Staleys’ vision of a transatlantic bank that combines British mortgages and Wall Street trading prevailed. Edward Bramson, the activist who campaigned for a withdrawal from the investment bank, was defeated by the numbers.

In its clinical way, the stock market marked the end of the Staley era with a drop of just 1% in the Barclays share price. The boss was seen as likely to leave soon anyway, and the new GM is CS Venkatakrishnan, a Staley rookie from JP Morgan who won’t upset overall strategy.

But even the release of the regulators’ report, assuming Staley fails to reverse the findings of a 20-month investigation, won’t quite be the end of the story. There are also questions here for Nigel Higgins, the chairman of Barclays and the rest of the board.

The directors backed Staley all the way, and there was a defiant air on Monday when they said they were disappointed with the outcome and praised their man. Is this a wise position? Staley could easily have been fired after the whistleblower affair. It’s hard to see any benefit for the bank in prolonging a feud with its two main regulators.

UK and EU failures led to Ryanair delisting

Michael OLeary likes a disposable line, but his plan to remove Ryanair from the London Stock Exchange seems advanced. He blames Brexit, by which he means EU rules that require EU airlines to be majority owned by bloc nationals plus a few other European countries that do not include the UK.

You might call it another blow to the reputation of the London market, but it is mainly a political failure on the part of the UK and the EU to agree on airline ownership. While it is acceptable for Swiss investors to own a slice of Ireland-based Ryanair, there is no logic in denying UK investors. This is a deadlock on Brexit that should have been resolved in about five minutes of negotiation.