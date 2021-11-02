Retired utility workers win $ 2 million lottery prize for second timeExBulletin







toggle legend Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images Just over three years ago, a Maryland utility employee won $ 2 million from a scratch lottery game he bought for $ 30. It turns out that his luck is not yet exhausted. Last week, the Maryland Lottery reported that the now retired utility worker won an additional $ 2 million in a aptly named scratch game $ 2,000,000 richer. The man, whose name has not been made public, bought two scratch cards for the game at a local Exxon station after doing some shopping in the morning, according to the Maryland Lottery. In his car, the first ticket turned out to be a prize of $ 100. Things only got better from there. When he scratched the second ticket he revealed a “Gold Bar” emblem indicating that he had won a prize of $ 2 million. He hid the note in a safe The man, 65, returned home and hid the note in a safe. He waited to claim the cash prize until days before the deadline due to the pandemic, according to the Maryland Lottery. He was nervous the whole time he waited. “I was worried that I would have a fire (at the house) that would burn it down, that the ticket expiration date might come and I even had a little bit of doubt that it was really real,” he said. at the Maryland Lottery. It was still Dj seen The first time he won he also found it hard to believe it was real. “I kept thinking it had to be one of those prank cards,” he said in 2018. When he bought his first winning ticket at an Eagle Express Mart, he didn’t tell his wife about it until the next day because he was still in disbelief. He wanted to use his first earnings to take his family on vacation “for a long time.” He also wanted to put some of the money for his retirement. Now, the prize money will fund renovations and, of course, other family vacations. He says his advice is to play for fun We may not all be lottery winners, but the seasoned winner had advice for those who were hoping to be just as lucky. “Be realistic and make sure that when you’re playing you’re not just playing for the big jackpot,” he said. “Play for fun and as long as you love what you do, win or lose, you’ve already won.” Tien Le is an intern at the NPR News Desk.

