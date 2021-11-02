Expensify Seeks To Raise $ 280 Million In Oregon’s First Tech IPO Since 2004





Spend management software company Expensify said Monday it hopes to raise up to $ 280 million under its pending takeover bid, which would value the company at more than $ 2 billion. Expensify has set a price range for its stock offering between $ 23 and $ 25 per share. It hasn’t set a date for its IPO, but when a company sets the price range for its stock exchange listing, the actual offer usually comes very soon after. No Oregon tech company has held an IPO since 2004, when semiconductor equipment maker Cascade Microtech went public. A valuation of $ 2 billion would make Expensify the ninth most valued company in the state. Expensify, founded in 2008, says its software makes it easy for businesses and employees to manage their expense reports with smartphone apps and online tools. The company plans to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol EXFY. Although Expensify moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Portland in 2017, the company is not an economic force in Oregon. It had only 140 employees at the end of June, of which only about 30 in Portland. Among them, Expensify CEO David Barrett. However, an IPO will increase both the visibility of Expensify and the profile of Oregon’s tech industry. Technology is one of the state’s dominant industries, but until recently the state served primarily as an outpost for Intel, Amazon, Google, and other large tech companies based elsewhere. More broadly, the state records a series of public offers after a drought of 17 years. Drive-through chain Dutch Bros. raised more than $ 500 million when it went public in September, and its shares have continued to soar. This Grants Pass-based company now has a market cap of over $ 12 million. Wilsonville-based battery technology company ESS Tech went public last month by merging with an investment fund called the Specialty Acquisition Company or SPAC. Childcare chain KinderCare announced in September its intention to return to the public markets with an IPO. And Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa plans to go public this fall with a valuation of $ 4.5 billion under another PSPC deal. Expensify reported revenue of $ 65.0 million in the first six months of the year, up from $ 40.6 million in the same period of 2020. Profits totaled $ 14.7 million. dollars, up from $ 3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. The small business made headlines last year when Barrett, the CEO, emailed his customers urging them to vote for Joe Biden in the November presidential elections. The company jumped into the political uproar just as other tech companies with large operations in Portland, such as Coinbase and New Relic, sought to decouple their operations from the turmoil surrounding social and cultural issues. There is this idea that as a business owner you are supposed to be neutral, Barrett told the Wall Street Journal last year. We need more people to jump in and say, I don’t like the status quo. “ – Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway |

