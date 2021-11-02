Tuesday day trading guide: 6 stocks to buy or sell today





Indian benchmarks closed more than 1% higher on Monday after three consecutive sessions of losses. Sensex recovered to the 60,000 level by collecting 831 points or 1.4% to close at 60,138 on Mondau. Likewise, the NSE Nifty gained 258 points or 1.4% to 17,929.6. IndusInd Bank stole the show in the Sensex pack, up over 7%, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddys and SBI. Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Nestlé India and Reliance Industries were the main laggards. Commercial view for Nifty After showing strong weakness in the last two sessions, Nifty came back strong on Monday and ended the day with big gains of 258 points. Monday’s strong bullish rebound could be an indication of a strong comeback of the bulls from the lows. But, having formed a negative chart pattern recently, we expect this pullback to stop around the 18100-18200 levels before showing a further wave of weakness from highs. If the 18,200 hurdle is decisively crossed to the upside, the current negative chart pattern could be reversed and the market could continue to rise, ”said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts – Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking Hindalco: Buy Hindalco, Stop loss 465, Target 500 Tata Power: Buy Tata Power, Stop loss 210, Target 250 Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities Birlasoft: Buy BSoft, Target 428, Stop loss 404 Ravi Singh, Head of Research and Vice President, ShareIndia SAIL: Buy SAIL at 125, Target 135, Stop loss 122 ITC: Buy ITC at 225, Target 232, Stop loss 222 Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited Sun TV: Buy Sun Tv at 591, Target 636, Stop loss 579 The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-guide-for-tuesday-6-stocks-to-buy-today-2nd-november-11635814558342.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos