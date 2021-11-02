Coca-Cola buys rest of BodyArmor for $ 5.6 billion





BodyArmor sales grew rapidly after the drink’s inception in 2011. The brand has enjoyed the support and marketing power of professional athletes including baseball’s Mike Trout, basketball’s James Harden, and golf’s Dustin Johnson. Like its rival PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola has taken advantage of consumers’ growing thirst for drinks as they return to public places such as restaurants and stadiums. Coca-Cola bought its minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018 and called it “one of the fastest growing beverage brands in America” ​​at the time. The deal aims to accelerate sales in Coca-Cola’s hydration, sports and coffee segment. Case volume increased 6% in this division in the last quarter, in line with carbonated products but behind the 12% gain in nutrition, juices and dairy products. Coca-Cola’s leading sports drink, Powerade, is a distant competitor to PepsiCo’s market leader Gatorade. Even combined with BodyArmor, Coca-Cola products would hold around 23% of the sports drink market, well behind Gatorade’s 68%, according to Euromonitor. Despite this, Gatorade has struggled with sales as competitors take on the leading brand. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on a conference call in April that his company is now focusing on Gatorade’s competitiveness after turning around sales growth for the flagship Pepsi brand. In a February 24 filing, Coca-Cola said it intended to exercise its option to acquire the remaining stakes in BodyArmor and that the transaction was subject to regulatory approval. With its investment in 2018, Coca-Cola of Atlanta become the second largest shareholder of BodyArmor behind Repole. Coca-Cola shares were down 0.2% to $ 56.25 at 9:57 a.m. in New York. The stock was up 2.8% this year through October 29, behind the 23% rise in the S&P 500 index. Subscribe to Ad Age now for award winning news and insights. —Bloomberg News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/marketing-news-strategy/coca-cola-buys-rest-bodyarmor-56-billion/2377091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos