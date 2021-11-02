North American stock markets rise from November

TORONTO –

North American stock markets started November on the rise, with US markets hitting record highs and the Toronto market gaining one percent as investors wait for moves by the US Federal Reserve midweek.

The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed up 209.94 points at 21,247.01 after hitting an intraday high about 57 points below a record high.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points to 35,913.84 after crossing 36,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.29 points to 4,613.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.53 points to 15,595.92.

The Canadian stock market outperformed its US counterparts due to its composition, aided by the strength of energy and materials. Technology has lagged south of the border, but Shopify Inc. has done well in Canada.

“There are things under the hood that lead Canada to do a little better than the United States today,” said Michael Greenberg, portfolio manager, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

Healthcare was the dominant sector, gaining 3.1% as shares of cannabis companies rose.

Energy grew 1.9 percent, Imperial Oil Ltd. up 4.1 percent and Vermilion Energy Inc. up 2.8 percent due to continued increases in crude oil prices.

The December crude oil contract rose 48 cents to US $ 84.05 per barrel and the December natural gas contract fell 24 cents to US $ 5.19 per mmBTU (UK thermal unit in millions of metric).

Crude prices are expected to rise as economies reopen more and demand picks up, while supply is not keeping pace.

“It creates this imbalance between supply and demand, which has obviously been a big factor more recently. And we think that’s probably a trend that will continue at least a little longer here,” Greenberg said in a statement. interview.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.85 cents US from 80.75 cents US on Friday.

Consumer discretionary rose 1.6%, while recreation maker BRP Inc. rose 3.2%.

Materials rose as gold prices rose. The shares of Lundin Mining Corp. rose 4.6 percent.

The December gold contract was up US $ 11.90 to US $ 1,795.80 per ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.6 cents to US $ 4.39 per ounce. delivered.

Real estate was the only one lagging behind that day.

Monday’s stock moves came two days before the Fed announced a decrease in bond purchases.

The pace of the withdrawal of monetary stimulus could indicate how soon the central bank will start raising interest rates, Greenberg said.

“If they come out with, say, a faster rate of cut, that might suggest that they’re closer to raising interest rates. And of course, all of that has big impacts on the markets and the economy, ”he said.

“So I think it’ll be more of the devil in the details.”

A faster push towards rate hikes would follow the Bank of Canada’s decision last week to end its bond buying program, which caused big swings in the bond yield curve and bond markets. Canadian fixed income securities.

Meanwhile, manufacturing figures were released Monday in Canada and the United States

The US ISM numbers were a bit weaker in October, but still beat expectations, while the Canadian numbers were up, suggesting the economy is recovering sharply.

“We had good employment reports. Obviously today’s data was decent, pretty solid and that just suggested we would reopen and the economy is picking up quite strongly here.”

In the United States, new orders declined slightly, suggesting that rising prices may start to affect demand, Greenberg said.

“The saying goes that the cure for higher prices is higher prices because that tends to reduce the demand for products as they get more expensive and maybe you see a little bit there. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 1, 2021.