Dow Jones futures fall: stock rally breaks records as Tesla hits record high

Dow Jones futures were lower on Tuesday morning after the stock rally hit record highs on Monday. Tesla stock has reached all-time highs. And Mosaic, NXP Semiconductor and ZoomInfo were three drivers of post-closing earnings.







On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq led the way with a rise of 0.6%.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) decreased by 0.6%, while Microsoft (MSFT) lost 0.7% in today’s stock market. American Express (AXP), Goldman Sachs (SG) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) continue to trade near new buy points in the current rally.

You’re here (TSLA) jumped 8.5% on Monday to hit more records.

Among companies reporting profits, Mosaic (MOS), NXP semiconductor (NXPI) and ZoomInfo (DAYTIME) reported profit after the close on Monday.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Albemarle (WHITE), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Service now (NOW) are in or near new shopping areas.

Microsoft, ServiceNow and Tesla are stocks in the IBD rankings. Albemarle was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone story.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Before the stock market opened on Tuesday, Dow Jones futures fell 0.25% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.2% from fair value. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35913.68 +94.12 +0.26 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4613.67 +8.29 +0.18 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15595.92 +97.53 +0.63 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 233.95 +5.90 +2.59 MICI 50 (FFTY) 50.96 +0.61 +1.21 Last updated: 4:30 p.m. ET 11/1/2021

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rose 1.2% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.4%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 0.2%.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock rally strengthened further on Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs. The Dow 30 briefly broke above the 36,000 level before closing below.

On Monday, The Big Picture commented: “The Nasdaq has gained 7.9% since the start of the quarter. It is equally respectable. Marlet. The S&P 500 advanced 7.1%.

With the Nasdaq at all-time highs and limited distribution, investors should remain bullish on the positive market trend. Thus, investors should seek new buying opportunities to gradually increase their exposure to the market. And, as always, be disciplined in your purchases. Do not pursue extended actions and make sure to cut losses after sell signals.

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch: Amex, Goldman, JPMorgan

American Express closed on Monday about 3% below a buy point of 178.90 in a mug with a handle, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares rose 0.25% on Monday, ending a five-day losing streak.

Goldman Sachs is a striking distance from a buy point of 420.86 on a flat basis after Monday’s 0.8% gain. The best Dow Jones stocks featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column. Meanwhile, JPMorgan remains at the top of the 5% buy zone after entering 163.93 in a grip cup after a recent rebound on the 50-day moving average. The 5% buy zone peaks at 172.13. JPM stock was down less than 0.1% on Monday.

Stock market benefits: Mosaic, NXP, ZoomInfo Mosaic missed its profit and sales targets for the third quarter on Monday night, causing shares to fall 5% in extended trade. Mosaic shares closed on Monday about 9% above a 38.33 buy point in a cup base. NXP Semiconductor fell 1.5% Monday night after the company announced diluted EPS of $ 1.91 per share on revenue of $ 2.86 billion. The title plots a double bottom base that shows a buy point of 218.24. Stocks returned to their 50-day line bullish on Monday. ZoomInfo climbed 4% in extended trading after reporting strong third quarter earnings and selling results after the close. ZoomInfo stock continues to hold above its key 50 day line following a failed break above a buy point of 67.73.

Stocks to buy and watch: Albemarle, Alphabet, ServiceNow

Lithium miner Albemarle is at the top of the buy range after a cup with the handle’s 244.46 buy point after last week’s breakout. The 5% buy area rises to 256.68. Shares rose 2.2% on Monday. Results are expected on Wednesday, so this breakout carries more risk.

IBD SwingTrader Alphabet stock has dropped a new buy point, entering 2,925.18 on a flat base, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis amid Monday’s 3.1% drop.

TheIBD Inventory Checkshows that the Alphabet actionenjoys a 98on a perfect composite note of 99IBD. The IBD Composite Rating identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

IBD Leaderboard ServiceNow stock is holding on to its flat-based entry of 681.20 amid Monday’s 2.3% decline. The software maker is in the 5% buy zone which goes all the way to 715.26.

According to the rankings analysis, ServiceNow’s latest base is a second-stage model, after stocks climbed just over 20% from the previous base. Trainings at an earlier stage of the first and second stage provide more benefit and are less likely to fail than the basics at a later stage.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock rose 8.5% on Monday, hitting more all-time highs. The company has announced that it is opening its supercharging network to other electric vehicles in Europe for the first time. The pilot project is taking place at 10 overfeeding sites in the Netherlands.

Last week, shares of the electric vehicle giant surpassed the $ 1 trillion valuation mark. The stock traded as high as 1,209.75 on Monday. TSLA stocks are well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730. Another entry at 900.50 could also be identified.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the major stocks in the Dow Jones, Apple stock is forming a new cutting base with a buy point of 157.36, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares lost 0.6% on Monday. Current weakness could be the start of a potential handful, which would offer a lower entry if the stock is able to continue to rebound from its 50 day line.

Software giant Microsoft fell 0.7% on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak. On October 18, Microsoft broke the flatbase buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy area peaks at 321.24, so the stock is now extended.

