Major U.S. Stock Indices End At All-Time Highs As Investors Await Fed Meeting This Week

The three major US stock indexes closed at record highs Monday amid a strong third-quarter earnings season for many companies, ahead of this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.

How did the main indices behave?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.26%

finished up 94.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,913.84. The first-order gauge traded up to 36,009.74, surpassing the 36,000 mark for the first time.

The S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.18%

finished with a gain of 8.29 points, or 0.2%, to 4,613.67 after hitting a record intraday high of 4,620.34.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.63%

closed 97.53 points, or 0.6%, higher at 15,595.92 after also hitting an intraday record.

What drove the markets?

The backdrop to the stock market gains has been impressive earnings. According to Credit Suisse, profits of S&P 500 companies exceeded estimates by 10% in the third quarter.

Although earnings were positive, the rise was clearly lower than the previous three quarters, wrote Tavis C. McCourt, strategist at Raymond James, in a note. Over the previous three quarters, the 2021 consensus earnings per share for the S&P 500 has increased by around $ 10 each earnings season, he said. This season is on track for an increase of around $ 3 to $ 4, taking it from around $ 199 to $ 203 per share, reflecting the significant impact of supply chain shortages, according to McCourt.

As the New York morning wore on, enthusiasm began to wane, helped by some disappointing economic data released after the opening bell, said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. .

A closely watched gauge of US-based manufacturing activity edged down to 60.8% in October from 61.1% the month before, with a reading above 50% still indicating an expansion in activity. And the final reading for the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index for October fell to 58.4 from an initial estimate of 59.2.

UBS Global Wealth Management is one of the companies that is sticking to its expectations of a favorable outlook and earnings that generate further gains in the market.

We remain comfortable with our expectations of 45% S&P 500 earnings growth this year, said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth. Our outlook for continued earnings growth in 2022 is a key driver [of] our expectations of further gains in the stock markets. Our S&P 500 target for December 2022 is 5,000.

Investors will again have plenty of results to look at this week, with 167 S&P 500 companies expected to report, a number similar to last week as the peak of the earnings season continues. Among the highlights will be the results of drug manufacturers Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

-0.23%

and Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

-2.33% .

The Fed will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with expectations that it will finally announce the reduction in asset purchases. Traders will be closely scrutinizing comments on its latest actions.

A gradual and well-communicated decline in Fed bond purchases is unlikely to be the factor derailing markets, said Jason Pride, Glenmedes director of private wealth investments, and Michael Reynolds, vice -President of the investment strategy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently went out of his way to specifically point out that the upcoming reduction in asset purchases should not be tied to the timing of interest rate hikes, Pride and Reynolds wrote in a report. Monday note. Despite this message, some investors may be mistakenly betting that the FOMC will have to hike rates earlier and more aggressively than central bank forecasts.

A weekend deal on US and EU steel and aluminum tariffs, as well as a convincing victory for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan, which sent the Nikkei 225 NIK, contributed to an optimistic tone at the start of Monday’s trading.

-0.45%

up 2.6%

Which companies were the center of attention?

Actions of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

AMC,

+ 4.81%

ended up rising 4.8% after the theater operator said October entry revenues were the highest since the start of the pandemic. The stock of popular memes grew by more than 1,600% in 2021.

Video games platform Roblox Corp.

RBLX,

-3.43%

came back online on Sunday after a crash Friday, the company citing an internal issue. Shares ended down 3.4%.

American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL,

+ 2.97%

shares finished up 3% even after the carrier canceled nearly 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing weather and personnel issues.

PORK,

+ 9.07%

the shares ended up 9% after the US-EU agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs. The motorcycle manufacturer faced a retaliatory European tariff of 56%.

MCK,

+ 0.10%

announced that it would sell its UK businesses, including LloydsPharmacy, LloydsDirect, AAH Pharmaceuticals, LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, MASTA and John Bell & Croyden, to asset management group Aurelius. McKesson shares closed 0.1% higher.

THE,

+1.84%

recorded an increase in its results in the third quarter, thanks to the improvement in the activity of its subsidiaries. The shares closed up 1.8%.

KO,

-0.35%

confirmed on Monday that it would buy the remaining 85% of BodyArmor it does not already own for $ 5.6 billion in cash. The deal was originally reported this weekend by the Wall Street Journal. Coca-Cola shares ended down 0.4%.

What were other markets doing?

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.545%

rose 1.8 basis points to 1.573%. The yields and prices of debt move in opposite directions.

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

-0.02% ,

a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down about 0.3%.

Oil futures rose, with the December WTI CLZ21 contract,

-0.14%

gaining 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $ 84.05 a barrel. December or GC00,

-0.01%

climbed $ 11.90, or 0.7%, to $ 1,795.80 an ounce.

In European equities, the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,

+ 0.71%

and the FTSE 100 UKX from London,

+ 0.71%

each finished 0.7% higher.

The Shanghai Composite SHCOMP,

-1.65%

finished down less than 0.1%, while the Hang Seng HSI Index,

+ 0.14%

ended down 0.9%.

Steve Goldstein contributed to this article.