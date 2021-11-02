Ryanair considers potential exit from London Stock Exchange

Ryanair is considering exiting from the London Stock Exchange due to a sharp drop in UK shareholder transaction volumes after the low-cost airline restricted voting rights following Brexit.

The company informed investors of its plans on Monday as shares rose 2.4% in response to Ryanair passenger numbers more than doubling in the six months ending late September, compared to the same period last year, when losses fell sharply.

As of the start of 2021, UK nationals, like all other third country nationals, are no longer allowed to acquire ordinary shares of Ryanair, which is keen to ensure that it remains majority owned by the EU and retains all license and theft rights in the post -Brexit block.

Ryanair has a main listing on Euronext Dublin and its American Depository Receipts are listed on the US Nasdaq. In 2012, it downgraded its London listing from a premium listing to a standard listing.

Ryanair’s board of directors is now considering whether to maintain the standard listing on the LSE, the airline said in a statement when it released its financial results for the six-month period ended at the end of September.

Migration out of the LSE is consistent with a general trend of trading in shares of EU companies after Brexit.

Ryanair revealed that 39.1 million passengers were carried during the period, down from just 17.1 million previously, with losses dropping from 347 million to 40.6 million.

The airline said it had benefited from an increase in customer base and revenue, which rose 83% as the travel industry rebounded from the pandemic.

Managing Director Michael OLeary said: While sectors and traffic more than doubled, operating costs only increased 63% to $ 2.2 billion, mainly due to lower variable costs such as than airplanes, airport and handling, road costs and fuel.

The decrease in costs, coupled with the increase in load factors, led to a marked reduction in the cost per passenger (excluding fuel) to 38.

We anticipate further cost improvements as our new, lower-cost, more fuel-efficient aircraft are delivered and EU countries (like Ireland, Spain and Italy) roll out incentive programs. to recovery from Covid.

OLeary added that the airline has seen an increase in bookings for the mid-term and Christmas holidays, with levels set to remain high next year.

But he warned that next year will remain difficult due to high fuel costs and will crucially depend on the continued rollout of vaccines and the absence of unwanted developments in Covid-19.

Ryanair shares are trading 0.45 higher this morning at 17.19, bringing the year-to-date performance to 11.9%.

Last week, Ryanair pledged to reimburse customers within five working days via their original payment method for flights canceled as part of a new customer service.

In June, the UK’s competition authority, the Competition and Markets Authority, launched enforcement action against Ryanair and British Airways for non-refunds rather than re-booking to passengers who did not have the right to take flights under lockdown rules. He pulled the action last month.

Another point of contention raised by the airline on Monday was Boeing’s illusory double-digit price hike on orders for the 737 MAX 10 plane.

In September, Ryanair abruptly ended talks with the US aircraft manufacturer over an order for the 737 MAX 10, worth tens of billions of dollars, due to price differences.

O’Leary said Boeing’s approach was illusory and described the decision as an out-of-the-box.

He added: I don’t understand the strategy.

I think Ryanair was very close, in active negotiations for a follow-up order for MAX 10, but Boeing has moved away from the talks as they are looking for a price increase at a time when prices are expected to drop so that Boeing can recover production. .