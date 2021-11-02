Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,247.01, up 209.94 points.) Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Down three cents, or 54.55 percent, to 2.5 cents on the 27th.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,247.01, up 209.94 points.) Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Down three cents, or 54.55 percent, to 2.5 cents on 27.7 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down five cents, or 0.67%, to $ 7.39 on 8.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 1.54%, to $ 33.05 on 7.1 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 2.51 percent, to $ 2.04 on 6.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 32 cents, or 2.16 percent, to $ 15.12 on 6.2 million shares. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Down six cents, or 3.33 percent, to $ 1.74 on 5.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Up to 88 cents to 1.5 percent to $ 58.44. Two public interest groups have asked the federal telecommunications regulator to postpone a public hearing on Rogers Communications Inc.’s agreement to purchase Shaw Communications Inc. The Public Interest Advocacy Center and the The National Pensioners Federation said in a letter Monday that the CRTC is expected to postpone the start of the Nov. 22 hearings because internal feuds over Rogers’ board of directors do not make it clear who controls the company. The two groups say that given the company’s directors are in doubt, it is not clear whether the comments made on behalf of Rogers continue to be supported by the board of directors and whether the comments made. by the directors at the hearing will be supported by the company. The letter arrives on the first day of the hearings as Edward Rogers, son of the late Rogers founder Ted Rogers, attempts to have the board of directors he formed after being ousted as chairman on last month by a British Columbia court. He claims he has the power to fire and appoint board members because he is chairman of the Rogers Control Trust. However, his mother Loretta Rogers, sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers and their associates say that Edward Rogers’ board of directors is illegitimate and that the only valid board is the one that existed before his changes. Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT). Down $ 10.85 or 5.5 percent to $ 186.20. Cargojet Inc. says clogged supply chains and a prolonged rise in e-commerce helped boost revenue in the third quarter, despite an unexpected loss in net profit due in part to higher costs. The company, which provides urgent overnight air cargo services as well as aircraft rentals, reported nearly 17% year-on-year revenue growth in the quarter ended Sept. 30. these one and a half years have fundamentally changed consumer behavior. Supply bottlenecks and trucking and container shortages have further boosted demand for the Mississauga, Ont., Based company’s air services, Virmani said. Cargojet has been a major recipient of explosive online sales over the past 20 months, stepping up its flights and expanding its relationship with e-commerce giant Amazon earlier this year through a deal to operate two of its widebody jets. Boeing 767 in Canada. The 19-year-old’s revenue jumped to $ 189.5 million in the last quarter, from $ 162.3 million during the same period in 2020. The growth came as Cargojet announced a third quarter net loss of $ 12.9 million or 74 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of $ 20.4 million or $ 1.31 per diluted share a year earlier. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Up to 44 cents to $ 64.15. Bell apologized after making an incorrect time change on some of its customers’ smartphones. The company said an issue with its system was behind the change, which has now been fixed. Customers have complained on social media about their mornings being disrupted due to the error. The company says users may need to restart their device or briefly switch their smartphones to airplane mode to resolve the issue. Bell spokesperson Caroline Audet said the company thanks everyone for their patience. Daylight saving time is expected to end on November 7, when the clocks are set back one hour. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4712295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos