How to use an interest-free credit card to save while on vacation

The holidays are fast approaching and consumers are expected to shell out $ 1,463 per household in gifts this year, according to Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey, up 5% from last year. It’s not a small piece of change, and you might be wondering how you’re going to pay for all of those freebies without racking up a bunch of credit card debt. More and more people are turning to “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) loans to spread the cost of gifts over a few months. However, BNPL lacks many of the benefits and consumer protections that credit cards offer, so you will definitely want to read the fine print before signing up. If you want even more time to pay for your holiday shopping (we’re talking almost two years) along with added benefits and consumer protection, you should consider opening a 0% APR credit card. This type of card will give you spending flexibility, the ability to earn rewards, and if you set up a repayment plan, you won’t have to pay credit card interest. Here’s what you need to know:

How to use an introductory 0% APR credit card during the holiday season

A The 0% APR credit card offers consumers a designated interest-free period (typically six to 21 months) on qualifying purchases and / or balance transfers. This gives consumers the ability to avoid paying exorbitant interest rates on their balances, without giving up the flexibility of spending and the many benefits of a credit card. And during times of big spending (like vacations), they can be a great way to spread big expenses over a long period of time. Let’s say you plan to spend $ 1,500 this holiday season. If you were to put these purchases on a credit card with an APR of 15.99% and just made the minimum payment each month (say it’s $ 40), it would take you 53 months to pay off the card. and you would spend almost $ 600 in interest. However, with the right 0% APR card, you can avoid interest and earn cash rewards. For example, if you spend the same amount of $ 1,500 for the Wells Fargo Active Payment Card, which offers an introductory 15-month 0% APR on new purchases (the variable APR will be 14.99% -24.99% after that), you can also earn 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases. With 0% APR cards, you will always have to pay at least the minimum each month. And to get the most out of the card, it’s best to set up a payment plan so that you can pay off the balance before the introductory period ends. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash card, you’ll want to pay at least $ 100 per month over a 15-month period to avoid interest charges. The cards below all offer an introductory 0% APR, along with a list of other perks.

Citi personalized payment card Awards 5% cash back on purchases in the best eligible expense categories each billing cycle, up to the first $ 500 (then 1%); 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $ 200 cash back after spending $ 750 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account. The bonus offer will be filled as 20,000 Thanks Points, which can be redeemed for $ 200 cash back.

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for the first 15 months

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fees 5% of each balance transfer ($ 5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Unlimited freedom hunt Awards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on pharmacy and meal purchases (including take out and eligible delivery services) and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% the first 15 months from the opening of the account on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees 3% of each transaction in US dollars

Credit needed

American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card On the secure American Express site Awards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $ 6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and some U.S. department stores, 1% cash back % on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of reward dollars which can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Get a $ 200 credit on your statement after spending $ 2,000 on purchases with your new card in the first 6 months.

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N / A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fees

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

What to keep in mind when choosing an introductory 0% APR credit card

All 0% introductory APR credit cards have the same major benefit – giving cardholders the ability to avoid interest charges for a specified period of time. However, not all of these cards are created equal. Keep these points in mind when choosing a 0% APR credit card: Cash back or travel rewards Not all 0% APR cards offer a rewards program, although many do. Determine if the length of the introductory offer is more important to you or if you want to earn cash rewards. For example, you can get 2% cash rewards on all qualifying purchases with the Wells Fargo Active Payment Card. But if the rewards aren’t important to you, the Citi Simplicity Card offers 12 months of financing without interest on purchases from the date of opening the account and on balance transfers for 21 months from the date of the first transfer (14.74% to 24.74% variable after; balance transfers must be made within the first four months)). Duration of the 0% introductory period Each card offers a different duration for the APR launch period, which typically ranges from six to 21 months. It is wise to assess how quickly you will be able to pay off your balance. If you are unable to pay off your credit card balance by the end of the APR introductory period, the card will revert to its normal interest rates. Consumer protection If you’re making vacation purchases with this card, you’ll definitely want one that offers some consumer protections. With the Unlimited freedom hunt, you’ll get purchase protection and extended warranty protection, which insures purchases made with the card against theft, damage, or defective products. While there are some restrictions for these covers, they do not require any additional work on your part. Simply swipe with the corresponding card and your purchases are protected. The Freedom Unlimited card offers an introductory 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (APR varies from 14.99% to 24.74% thereafter). Your credit rating You usually need a good or excellent credit score to be approved for a 0% introductory APR credit card. Credit card issuers have strict requirements for these cards because they want to be sure that you will pay off your balance in full, so that they don’t end up with a potentially high balance card with no payment. Additionally, these types of offers are seen as a reward for keeping your credit score high, as cards aimed at consumers with less than perfect credit do not come with these types of promotions.

At the end of the line

To find out the rates and charges for Blue Cash Everyday, click on here.

