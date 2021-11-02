BP Warns of Tightening Winter Gas Markets as It Beats Profit Forecast | PA





BP has warned that gas markets will remain tight during the peak winter demand period, as rising energy prices led it to higher-than-expected quarterly profit. Oil and natural gas prices have skyrocketed this year due to increased demand as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and tight supply. The company reported third-quarter profit of $ 3.3 billion ($ 2.4 billion), beating analysts’ expectations of $ 3.1 billion. It compares with a profit of $ 2.8 billion in the second quarter and $ 86 million a year earlier, when demand and prices for energy collapsed due to the coronavirus outbreak. BP Managing Director Bernard Looney said: “This has been another good quarter for BP. Our businesses generate underlying earnings and strong cash flow while maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations. The rise in commodity prices has certainly helped, but I am very happy that quarter after quarter we have done what we said we were going to provide significant liquidity to strengthen our finances, increase distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation. This is what we mean by performing by transforming. The company added: Gas markets were very strong during the quarter and we expect them to remain tight during the peak winter demand period. Wholesale gas prices have skyrocketed due to low storage levels after a particularly cold winter in Europe last year and increased energy demand from Asia. The cost of gas for delivery in November hit a record high of 407p on therm in early October, but has since declined. In December of last year, it was just 45p. Oil prices have also climbed and inventories have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, BP noted. He expects oil prices to be supported by a further decline in inventories and possibly additional demand for the switch from gas to oil. He said decisions made on production levels by the Opec + oil cartel of major producers, including Russia, continued to be an important factor in oil prices and market rebalancing. Brent crude is currently trading at around $ 85 a barrel. Last week, Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, warned that there was a high probability that oil would hit $ 100 a barrel. BP expects fourth quarter oil and gas production to be higher than third quarter, as it ramps up large projects, especially in gas regions, and recovers from seasonal maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida on production in the Gulf of Mexico. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk For 2021 as a whole, BP expects production to be lower than 2020 as it sells unwanted assets worth $ 6-7 billion. The company makes payments related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill of approximately $ 1.5 billion before tax this year. It plans another $ 1.25 billion share buyback after a $ 1.4 billion buyback completed on Monday.

