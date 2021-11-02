Business
Facebook’s rebranding has a fundamental problem
Facebook’s decision to rebrand is an untimely decision, but not for the reason you might think. The author argues that the real problem is that Facebook is changing brands before its vision becomes a reality. Today, social media remains at the heart of the business and revenue of the company. By embracing a brand name based on potential future capabilities and a platform and products that Zuckerberg himself admits might not be on offer for a decade, the company is preparing to best confuse people. ; at worst, it will disappoint people and further degrade their confidence in the company. Today’s customers demand authenticity from the brands they do business with, and they expect businesses to be on the inside what they say they are on the outside.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week announcement his company changes its name to Meta. The rebranding was rejected for many reasons: it was a foolish attempt to distract from the criticisms the company has recently faced; the metaverse the new name refers to is not well known or understood, so it’s confusing; Meta is a stupid business name etc. But the most critical issue with this rebranding is that the new brand was introduced without any substantive change in the business.
Zuckerberg Explain rebranding during his remarks at the company’s virtual event, Facebook Connect, saying: It’s time for us to embrace a new corporate brand to encompass everything we do. But, this is simply not true. The vision behind Meta is still just that: a vision. Today, social media remains at the heart of the company’s operations and revenue. By adopting a brand name based on potential future capabilities and a platform and products that, by Zuckerberg’s own admission, perhaps not established for nearly a decade, the company is set up to confuse people at best; at worst, it will disappoint people and further degrade their confidence in the company.
It’s no surprise that Facebook is taking this tact; many companies do. When business leaders want to change their corporate identity or reposition their business, they often look to messaging and external communications first for a new name, a new logo, an advertising campaign. This is because these types of surface level changes are relatively easy to make; it is much more difficult to make real changes in the company and in the corporate culture.
There may have been a time in the past when a corporate makeover was effective in changing public opinion. Today’s customers are much more sophisticated. They need to be offered something substantially different or see reliable evidence that the issues have been resolved before they believe the business has actually changed. They demand authenticity from the brands they do business with, and they expect companies to be on the inside what they say they are on the outside.
By adopting a new name, Facebook may be trying to pretend that it is developing innovative technologies that bring people together in new and exciting ways. But in reality, it is a company that manufactures and promotes potentially dangerous products, nurtures a dysfunctional workforce culture, and loses the trust of its customers. It should have waited to resolve these issues and, more importantly, establish itself as a supplier of metaverse products or applications before announcing a new brand.
This is what Google did when its company was renamed at Alphabet in 2015. In the many years leading up to the change, Google’s business had extended far beyond its search engine product. By the time the company adopted its new name, it had already grown into a tech conglomerate comprised of a wide range of businesses and products, including driverless cars, medical devices, and smart home appliances. As a result, the rebranding not only made sense, but it also effectively downplayed associations between Google and its sister companies, shielding Google from public concerns about emerging technologies (creepy drones, dangerous autonomous vehicles, etc.) and armor plating. . the other entities of Wall Street’s profit expectations placed on Google.
Despite its new name, Facebook cannot effectively create any separation between its social media activity and the metaverse and other developments, as these are only in their infancy.
Of course, not all businesses rely on name changes to fix their public images. Consider the transformation of Microsoft. When CEO Satya Nadella set out to redesign the company and respond to its criticisms, the company embraced AI, mobile and cloud strategies; opened up to partnerships (eg Linux); aggressively pursued acquisitions (eg, LinkedIn); and implemented digital transformation in all of its operations. Most importantly, Nadella transformed the corporate culture from a culture characterized by internal quarrels and inertia to a learning organization that thrives on collaboration and customer obsession. And yet, Microsoft did not feel the need to change its name or launch any corporate campaign to promote the changes. Instead, it relied on its operational and cultural changes to resuscitate its business and change public opinion. There is no indication that anything similar is currently spreading on Facebook.
Many people refer to a brand as a promise; but a brand must be a promise kept. With its rebranding effort, Facebook is making promises it doesn’t seem able to keep just yet. Until it shows it makes real changes, Meta will just be the same old Facebook under a different name.
