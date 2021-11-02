Business
Up to 75%, 3 reasons why Arista Networks stock will continue to skyrocket
Shares of Arista Network, a maker of switches based in Santa Clara, Calif. That speed up communications between servers in data centers, climbed 25% during November 2.
This does not surprise me, because as I wrote in May, Arista has enjoyed an average annual increase in its share price of 29% between its IPO in 2015 and the end of last year while its turnover increased at an average annual rate of 36.5%.
While it isn’t growing its revenue as quickly now, its stock price has risen 75% this year, far more than the long-term average.
Despite this good performance, I see three reasons to buy:
- Optimistic growth forecasts
- Excellent innovation management
- Shareholder value cosmetics
(I have no financial interest in the titles mentioned).
Arista Networks
Excellent third quarter report
Arista stock jumped 25.6% at the start of trading on Nov. 2 after posting 24% revenue growth to nearly $ 749 million, $ 11 million more than forecast, according to Investors Business Daily. What’s more, Aristas ‘earnings per share of $ 2.96 was up 22% from a year earlier and 23 cents higher than analysts’ estimates.
While posting better-than-expected earnings is part of the solution to a higher stock price, it is not the complete answer.
Optimistic growth forecasts
If you want your stock price to rise, you should also increase your forecast above what analysts expected.
For fiscal 2022, Arista has raised its revenue growth forecast to 30%. The increase is due to a resumption of data center orders as Facebook, which plans to increase capital spending by more than 60% in 2022, uses its switches to build the metaverse and enjoys high demand on the business market. Arista expects a 100% increase in the corporate campus. sales next year to $ 400 million, IBD noted.
The 2022 revenue forecast is about 15% higher than the analyst consensus. Jefferies analyst George Notter said: “They increased their revenue growth picture in 2022 to 30% year-over-year, or roughly $ 3.7 billion in total sales. is a huge increase.Previous consensus views were for $ 3.23 billion.
Excellent innovation management
When I spoke with CEO Jayshree Ullal in May, it was clear that Arista was following an effective prescription for high-tech wealth creation:
- Hire the most talented people,
- Build a product that delivers unmatched value to customers, and
- Keep adding new products with great growth potential.
This leads to rapid income growth and a surge in the stock price which provides the resources to keep this cycle of success running. When considering whether to invest, it pays to understand how Arista develops products, how it attracts and motivates people, and how it empowers them.
How Arista invents the products customers love
Growth comes from products that meet customers’ purchasing criteria more effectively than competing products. Winning companies invent new technologies that provide customers with much greater value for their money. They also track what startups are doing to avoid missing out on new ideas adopted by non-clients.
Ullal spends more time thinking about how to create Aristas’ future. As she told me, most of the business is mainstream. I can add value by thinking about what we should look like in two or three years. There are a lot of ideas and I reject a lot. I have three decades of networking, so ideas come naturally.
Arista finds ideas for new products from three sources. This includes seeing how technology evolves [from our technology visionaries such as] Andy [Bechtolsheim, chairman and chief development officer] and Ken [Duda, chief technology officer]; our global client advisory board with 100 of our most intimate clients with whom we have deep friendships; and startup acquisitions, she said.
Arista cannot implement all of these ideas. We choose ideas that are adjacent to our business so that customers can see the value; we have the ability to be successful based on a financial forecast and a business plan, and that fits our culture. If we acquire a business that doesn’t fit the culture, the merger will fail in two years, Ullal explained.
The keys to attracting and motivating the best talent
As a public company, Arista faces hiring challenges in Silicon Valley. It’s harder to hire talent because you want to maintain the culture. Competitors in the cloud and automotive industries are doing well. Financial gains aren’t as big with a public company as they might be when joining a startup [with the potential for a successful exit]Ullal told me.
Arista places great importance on hiring people who match her culture. As she explained, we are customer focused and we have great people. We have a strong culture and pride. It is very difficult to attract and motivate talent. You have to attract people who want to join you on a mission and not as mercenaries. We want passionate and talented people.
One way for Arista to overcome this challenge is to expand the geographic reach of its recruiting by recruiting people in Canada, Ireland, India, Australia, Austin, Texas and Nashua, New Hampshire, a- she declared.
Empower people to decide and act quickly and effectively
If a business encourages those closest to the customer to make decisions and act upon them, it can deliver more value to customers faster than employees of businesses that require multiple levels of management approval. On the other hand, a business that allows everyone to do what they want will create chaos.
Arista is looking for a happy medium. Interestingly, it differs from many companies by avoiding middle managers. As Ullal said, we empower like-minded people, who understand the culture and can make decisions. We do not hire middle managers. We want people who can get the job done and who can make sure things go smoothly over and over again.
It works for the majority of decisions. 90 to 95% of decisions can be made quickly, as close as possible to the customer, by the systems engineer, the sales person and the regional manager. Reach the customer, be leaders, be decision makers. Don’t go to either extreme, she says.
Ullal remains out of most decisions at Arista. Many large companies go astray. They forget what made them successful. We are proud to be public. We remain nimble and agile. 80% of decisions are made without my involvement. I should be accessible to give answers over the weekend if necessary. We don’t want to wait for all the data to see a pattern. If I look at the data, I remember something that I saw 10 years ago, she explained.
Simply put, Arista is a well run company and I think this bodes well for future growth.
Cosmetic Value Shareholder
Arista is also committed to shareholder-friendly cosmetics. As Barrons Noted, the company’s four-for-one share split will be paid to holders of record on November 11, and the shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 18. In addition, Arista will buy back $ 1 billion more of its shares, thus reducing the denominator in the calculation of its earnings per share.
If Arista can continue to exceed growth expectations and increase his forecast, his stock will continue to soar.
