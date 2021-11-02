Fund managers face ‘green laundering’ scrutiny as sustainable funds flourish





LONDON, Nov. 2 (Reuters) – As environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds accumulate trillions of dollars, global market watchdogs on Tuesday moved to root out any asset managers who may deceive investors. Regulators are trying to catch up to contain the risk that fund managers overestimate the ESG credentials of their products, with the value of those funds hitting a record $ 3.9 trillion at the end of the third quarter, according to Morningstar data . Read more Sanctions for “greenwashing” have been rare. Today, IOSCO, which brings together watchdogs from the United States, Europe, Asia and elsewhere, released recommendations that its members are obligated to follow when considering how handlers of assets sell funds that tout good ESG practices. “Setting regulatory and supervisory expectations is therefore fundamental to solving the problems associated with mismanagement of risk and greenwashing,” said Erik Thedeen, head of the Swedish financial market supervisory body and chairman of the group. working group, which drafted the recommendations, in a press release. They define what regulators should check in the internal policies and procedures of asset managers on such investments, and how they market funds that claim to be sustainable. The new rules coincide with a crucial United Nations conference to avert the most disastrous effects of climate change that opened on Monday, with world leaders, environmental experts and activists arguing for decisive action to stop global warming. The “foundation” of global standards set by IOSCO seeks to support investor protection and build credibility of green finance to help governments achieve net zero goals. Regulators said the recommendations are part of a holistic approach that includes a new International Sustainability Standards Board to draft “background” information from listed companies on how climate change is affecting their bottom line. In addition, IOSCO, whose members regulate 95% of the world’s stock markets, will define later this month ways to make ESG ratings and data widely used by asset managers for marketing sustainable funds. , more rigorous and transparent. Regulators say reforms like Tuesday’s, rules to regulate ESG ratings and common corporate disclosures will help punish greenwashing more easily and consistently across jurisdictions. Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

