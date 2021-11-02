Tesla Whisk Saws (TSLA)





Much like the irascible CEO of the company, who oscillates between company updates, poetry and cryptic social media statements, the share price of electric car maker Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA) is also running at an unpredictable pace. On Monday, November 1, Tesla stock hit an all-time high, jumping 8.5% to end the day at $ 1,249.59. The next day it had slipped to $ 1,191, down nearly 2%. Tesla’s stock volatility came days after she joined an exclusive club of companies that have surpassed $ 1 trillion in market capitalization, placing its CEO Elon Musk at the top of the richest list in the world. world. Key points to remember Tesla stock is down after a day in which it rose 8.5% to an all-time high.

The company has announced that it is opening its charging network to other suppliers of electric vehicles.

The main culprit behind Tesla’s downfall on Tuesday was a recall of nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a faulty update to its driver assistance software.

Tesla’s stock gyrations are not a new development. At the end of trading on Monday, November 1, Tesla had a market cap of $ 1.21 trillion. As of this writing, it has fallen to $ 1.19 trillion. What caused the latest volatility in Tesla shares? As usual, a barrage of daily developments at the company make it difficult to identify a single factor for Tesla’s price swings. However, perhaps the most likely contributor to Monday’s pop was Tesla’s decision to open its network of charging points, also known as the Supercharging Network, to competitors in Europe. The company’s move allows non-Tesla drivers in Europe to use its charging points while paying higher prices and increasing the company’s bottom line. Andrew Baglino, the company’s senior vice president, told analysts on an earnings conference call in July that the decision to open the network “actually cuts our costs, allowing us to lower the prices of billing for all customers, to make the network more profitable, allows us to grow. “ Some have also speculated that the number of deliveries from China, Tesla’s biggest market, also contributed to its valuation rise. NIO Inc. (NIO), a leader in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market, reported a staggering drop of more than 7,000 in the total number of vehicles delivered. But XPeng Inc. (XPEV) delivered more than 10,000 vehicles in October for the second consecutive month. Watchers say XPeng’s results are good news for Tesla watchers because it means China’s EV market is still booming. Tesla will release its October figures in China next week. A drop after the pop It was a different story on Tuesday, November 2. The Tesla share price fell 5% in pre-market trading and continued its downward trajectory after the markets opened. Many developments in the news Tuesday morning contributed to the reversal. First, Tesla CEO Musk clarified that his company has yet to sign a contract with car dealership Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZZ) to sell 100,000 of its electric vehicles. Next, Tesla announced that it was recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a software update to its fully autonomous driving assistance (FSD) software that resulted in a false activation of the emergency braking system. of the car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla uninstalled the previous version of the software (FSD 10.3) and released an updated version (FSD 10.3.1) for affected vehicles. NHTSA also said it would “continue conversations with Tesla to ensure any safety flaws are quickly recognized and addressed.” The company’s autopilot function is already under investigation by NHTSA. The recent volatility in Tesla’s stock price is a continuation of an ongoing story that began at the start of the close. Investors and traders invested money in the company after reporting record shipments and revenues amid a crippling supply chain crisis and chip shortage that hampered production in several industries. The heightened urgency around climate change and a regulatory pivot towards electric vehicles and renewables have further inflated Tesla’s share price and spiked it to become the world’s most valued automaker. However, the automaker’s continued entanglements with regulators over the safety of its electric vehicles and problems expanding its operations across continents have held back this path, causing precarious shifts in its growth trajectory. Some also think that the title is overvalued. On his CNBC show yesterday, Jim Cramer called Tesla a “phenomenon” that “seems to ride endlessly on nothing.”

