BP Cash Machine Accelerates Share Buybacks While Profits Rise

LONDON, Nov. 2 (Reuters) – BP (BP.L) on Tuesday added more than $ 1 billion to its share buyback program, likening itself to a “cash machine” benefiting from rising oil prices and gas and a solid commercial performance in the third quarter.

The prices of natural gas and electricity around the world have skyrocketed as strained gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the pandemic. ,

BP said it expected natural gas prices to remain high over the next few months from peak winter demand.

The company “is a cash machine at this kind of price (of oil and gas) and the business is doing very well,” chief executive Bernard Looney told Reuters.

Profit underlying replacement cost, the company’s definition of net income, reached $ 3.32 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of $ 3.06 billion.

That compares to $ 2.8 billion in profits in the second quarter and $ 86 million a year earlier, when demand and prices for energy collapsed due to the pandemic.

Results were driven by “very strong trading,” which helped BP weather the sharp fluctuations in gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices throughout the quarter.

Reuters reported last month that BP’s business arm earned at least $ 500 million in the quarter. Read more

“It’s not just a business story. We have experienced production growth, we have increased reliability and uptime in our business,” Looney said.

Although overall profit reflects strong business, BP reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $ 2.54 billion due to accounting and hedging effects resulting from fluctuations in LNG prices, which are expected to balance out over time. .

BP shares were down 2.5% at 1:20 p.m. GMT, compared to a 1.1% drop in the Broad European Energy Index (.SXEP).

The company said it would repurchase an additional $ 1.25 billion of its shares by early 2022, after buying $ 900 million in the third quarter. BP plans to keep buybacks at a rate of about $ 1 billion per quarter if oil prices stay at $ 60 a barrel or more.

BP’s net debt fell further to $ 32 billion from $ 32.7 billion in the second quarter.

Long-term prospects for fossil fuel demand are uncertain as world leaders gather this week in Glasgow, Scotland for a United Nations conference essential to avert the most dire effects of climate change. Read more

BP plans to sharply reduce its carbon emissions over the next decades by increasing its renewable energy capacity 20-fold by 2030, while cutting oil production by 40% and diverting more funds to low-cost investments. carbon emission.

Its profits today come entirely from oil and gas operations.

The company said it plans to spend $ 14 billion to $ 16 billion in total next year, including about $ 9 billion on oil and gas projects. BP will increase spending on U.S. shale oil and gas to $ 1.5 billion in 2022, from around $ 1 billion this year, CFO Murray Auchincloss told analysts.

“The company can talk about ‘Perform while transforming’ whatever it wants, but it has to prove to shareholders and the markets as a whole that it can switch to renewables in a way that doesn’t hammer on its margins. , and the jury is still out on that, ”said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.

Looney told Reuters the company had not faced calls from investors to split into separate low-carbon and oil and gas divisions, after an activist fund called rival Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to shut down operations last week. Read more

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis

