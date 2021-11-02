Business
BP Cash Machine Accelerates Share Buybacks While Profits Rise
- Underlying earnings reach $ 3.3 billion, beating expectations
- Strong trading performance improves results
- BP to acquire an additional $ 1.25 billion in shares by early 2022
- Shares down 2% as company reports $ 2.5 billion loss to shareholders
LONDON, Nov. 2 (Reuters) – BP (BP.L) on Tuesday added more than $ 1 billion to its share buyback program, likening itself to a “cash machine” benefiting from rising oil prices and gas and a solid commercial performance in the third quarter.
The prices of natural gas and electricity around the world have skyrocketed as strained gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the pandemic. ,
BP said it expected natural gas prices to remain high over the next few months from peak winter demand.
The company “is a cash machine at this kind of price (of oil and gas) and the business is doing very well,” chief executive Bernard Looney told Reuters.
Profit underlying replacement cost, the company’s definition of net income, reached $ 3.32 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of $ 3.06 billion.
That compares to $ 2.8 billion in profits in the second quarter and $ 86 million a year earlier, when demand and prices for energy collapsed due to the pandemic.
Results were driven by “very strong trading,” which helped BP weather the sharp fluctuations in gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices throughout the quarter.
Reuters reported last month that BP’s business arm earned at least $ 500 million in the quarter. Read more
“It’s not just a business story. We have experienced production growth, we have increased reliability and uptime in our business,” Looney said.
Although overall profit reflects strong business, BP reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $ 2.54 billion due to accounting and hedging effects resulting from fluctuations in LNG prices, which are expected to balance out over time. .
BP shares were down 2.5% at 1:20 p.m. GMT, compared to a 1.1% drop in the Broad European Energy Index (.SXEP).
REDEMPTIONS
The company said it would repurchase an additional $ 1.25 billion of its shares by early 2022, after buying $ 900 million in the third quarter. BP plans to keep buybacks at a rate of about $ 1 billion per quarter if oil prices stay at $ 60 a barrel or more.
BP’s net debt fell further to $ 32 billion from $ 32.7 billion in the second quarter.
Long-term prospects for fossil fuel demand are uncertain as world leaders gather this week in Glasgow, Scotland for a United Nations conference essential to avert the most dire effects of climate change. Read more
BP plans to sharply reduce its carbon emissions over the next decades by increasing its renewable energy capacity 20-fold by 2030, while cutting oil production by 40% and diverting more funds to low-cost investments. carbon emission.
Its profits today come entirely from oil and gas operations.
The company said it plans to spend $ 14 billion to $ 16 billion in total next year, including about $ 9 billion on oil and gas projects. BP will increase spending on U.S. shale oil and gas to $ 1.5 billion in 2022, from around $ 1 billion this year, CFO Murray Auchincloss told analysts.
“The company can talk about ‘Perform while transforming’ whatever it wants, but it has to prove to shareholders and the markets as a whole that it can switch to renewables in a way that doesn’t hammer on its margins. , and the jury is still out on that, ”said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.
Looney told Reuters the company had not faced calls from investors to split into separate low-carbon and oil and gas divisions, after an activist fund called rival Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to shut down operations last week. Read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/bps-third-quarter-profit-beats-forecasts-lifted-by-energy-prices-2021-11-02/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]