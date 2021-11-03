Stock market today: Dow holds near record as Fed move looms

Text size





The stock market hit new highs on Tuesday, but investors are now focusing on the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 139 points, or 0.4%. The



S&P 500

gained 0.4% and the



Nasdaq Composite

added 0.3%. All three indices closed at historic highs.

Stocks drifted higher, gaining more throughout the day. The positive sentiment was bolstered by signs of easing supply chain constraints and strong corporate earnings.

The rise continues, with the S&P 500 trading in the green for the 13th time in the last 15 sessions, writes Michael Reinking, chief market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. Still, it seems the markets are firmly on hold and are seeing the fad like the Fed’s policy decision is tomorrow.

The latest meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy body, began on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday with a statement from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The central bank is widely expected to announce that it will start slowing or reducing its monthly asset purchase program in the era of the pandemic, which adds liquidity to markets. The Fed bought $ 120 billion in bonds a month to keep their prices high and yields low. Now the markets expect the Fed to cut these purchases by about $ 15 billion per month. Faster reduction could be bad for inventory.

The Federal Reserve’s reduction could begin by year-end and hear more commentary at Wednesday’s meeting, but we don’t expect any cutbacks to disrupt the recovery in equity markets, a writes Greg Marcus, Managing Director of UBS Private Wealth Management. The Federal Reserve has been signaling its reduction plans for some time.

Most importantly, the markets will be listening for clues as to when the central bank may start raising short-term interest rates. Recently, economic growth has slowed, while inflation has taken off. If this continues and the Fed needs to raise rates as soon as possible, stocks could sell off.

The rate market seemed nervous that the Fed will hike short-term rates as soon as possible, with the 2-year Treasury yield hitting 0.45% from 0.21% at the end of September before the Fed did. an announcement.

The stock market seemed to be waiting for the Fed. Only about 55% of S&P 500 stocks were in the green, according to FactSet. This is no surprise as the market has seen solid progress during the earnings season, rising nearly 6% over the past month in a rally comprising a wide range of stocks. But on Tuesday, there were few positive developments to catalyze a substantial rise in stocks. There was little economic data and the earnings season is drawing to a close, with just 49 companies or 5% of the S&P 500 market cap reporting that day, according to Credit Suisse.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its affiliates, a group comprising Saudi Arabia and Russia, meet amid soaring energy prices. Futures for the benchmark U.S. crude index, West Texas Intermediate, were trading at around $ 83.50 a barrel on Tuesday, near annual highs.

But prices of other commodities have fallen, as Chinese iron ore futures plummet amid slowing Chinese steel production. Iron ore futures contracts to China for November fell more than 6% on Tuesday, down almost 20% in the past five days alone, while December delivery contracts fell by 5.7%. Steel production fell 2% in the last third of October to its lowest levels since March 2020, according to data from Chinese market intelligence group Mysteel.

Overseas, Tokyos Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%, slashing gains after a rally on Monday encouraged the weekend’s election results. In London, the FTSE 100 was 0.2% lower, weighed down by declines in the energy and mining sectors, which are heavily weighted in the UK stock index.

Here are 5 actions in motion:





Arista Networks



(ticker: ANET) the share rose 20% after the company reported earnings of $ 2.96 per share, beating estimates of $ 2.73 per share, on sales of $ 749 million, in the above expectations of $ 738 million.





Under protection



The stock (UAA) gained 16% after the company reported earnings of 31 cents per share, beating estimates of 15 cents per share, on sales of $ 1.55 billion, above expectations of $ 1.48 billion.





DuPont de Nemours



(DD) the stock gained 8.8% after the company said he agreed to buy





Rogers Corp.



(ROG) for $ 5.2 billion. The company also announced that it will divest part of its materials business.





You’re here



(TSLA) shares fell 3% after the company said it had yet to sign a deal to supply 100,000 electric vehicles to Hertz.





Exxon Mobil



The stock (XOM) fell 1.3% after being demoted to Sell from Hold at Truist.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]