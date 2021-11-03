Dow closes above 36,000 for the first time





The Dow 36K prediction was first made by journalist James Glassman and economist Kevin Hassett in October 1999. The Dow was hovering just above 10,000 when their book, “Dow 36,000: The New Strategy for Profiting From the Coming Rise in the Stock Market “has been published. .

(Glassman, whose career as a journalist includes a stint as a moderator of CNN’s Capital Gang in the mid-1990s, now runs a public affairs consultancy. Hassett most recently served as the White House’s senior economic adviser to the president. Donald Trump.)

In their book, Glassman and Hassett argued that the Dow Jones could reach 36,000 as early as 2005. This has not happened. Stocks fell during the last months of 2000 when the dot-com bubble burst. The market fell again after the terrorist attacks of September 11 which led to a recession.

Investor sentiment has been further depressed by the major accounting scandals at Enron, Worldcom and Tyco, which were once considered market leaders. The Dow hit a low of around 7,200 in 2002. The top two companies Stocks did not regain their pre-bubble level until 2006, and the market peaked again in October 2007, as the housing market began to collapse. This ultimately led to the implosion of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the Great Recession. The Dow Jones slipped to 6,470 in March 2009. But except for a few minor corrections in recent years and a brief bear market in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, it has mostly risen. The Dow is not the only major indicator of the stock market, however. It only has 30 companies, which is why many investors prefer to look to the larger S&P 500 or the Nasdaq as a better Wall Street barometer. But the Dow Jones, which is now up 18% this year, remains arguably the most famous measure of Wall Street’s ups and downs. The Dow was first launched in 1896 with only a dozen companies. It expanded to its current level of membership from 30 companies in 1928. General Electric TO GIVE ExxonMobil XOM Pfizer PFE Over the past century, the Dow Jones has been home to great American industrial icons. Some, likeand, have recently been replaced in the average blue chip. The Dow now reflects the fact that the US economy is more focused on technology, consumer goods and financial services than on manufacturing. Apple AAPL Microsoft MSFT Selling power CRM Walmart WMT Home deposit HD Nike OF Goldman Sachs SG American Express AXP JPMorgan Chase JPM andare among the leading companies in the Dow Jones today.

