Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, November 2
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks stable after record highs from November
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, October 27, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. Equity Futures were relatively flat on Tuesday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rallied around more record-breaking closings to start November. Investors are waiting to see if the Federal Reserve announces the start of cutting its bond purchases after its two-day meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The Fed’s move could test Wall Street’s uptrend as the seasonal year-end period approaches for the market. So far in 2021, at Monday’s close, the Dow was up 17.3%; the S&P 500 was up 22.8%; and the Nasdaq rose 21%.
2. Pfizer leaps after good results, ahead of CDC panel meeting
A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Getty Images
Pfizer rose nearly 3% in pre-market on Tuesday after better than expected quarterly earnings and earnings. The US drug maker has raised its full-year sales outlook for its Covid vaccine by 7.5% to $ 36 billion. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech hope that Tuesday meeting an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be the next step on the path to full CDC approval for their Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The Food and Drug Administration cleared smaller-dose injections for young children on Friday. Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine has already been approved for use in older children and adults.
3. Elon Musk says Tesla hasn’t signed a contract with Hertz yet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany on August 13, 2021.
Patrick Pleul | Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday evening that his electric vehicle company had yet to sign a contract with car rental company Hertz. Musk’s tweet apparently contradicted an earlier ad and advertisement posted by Hertz last week. Tesla first reached a market cap of $ 1,000 billion on October 25 after Hertz announced it would expand its fleet of battery-electric vehicles with “an initial order of 100,000 Tesla by the end of 2022 “. In addition, Tesla is recalling nearly 12,000 US vehicles sold since 2017 due to an error that could cause a false forward collision warning or an unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system. Tesla shares fell more than 4% pre-market.
4. Biden to announce tougher methane emissions regulations
US President Joe Biden speaks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021.
Evan Vucci | Reuters
The Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday will propose rules to stop methane leaks from hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells in the United States, marking its most aggressive action to date to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. President Joe Biden will officially announce the proposals during the second day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. At home, Biden faces more uncertainty around his social spending bill. Centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Monday asked for more time to assess the $ 1.75 trillion package.
5. Virginia’s tight race for governor could tip the state into the red
With cold rain falling, voters line up to vote at the McClean Government Center during early voting on October 29, 2021 in McLean, Virginia.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
Voters in Virginia go to the polls Tuesday to decide a year-end race between former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, former CEO of private equity giant The Carlyle Group. About a fifth of Virginia’s 5.9 million voters voted early, nearly six times more than in 2017. Biden and former President Barack Obama campaigned for McAuliffe. In contrast, Youngkin has avoided virtually all public campaign visits by well-known Republicans, including former President Donald Trump. The Virginia governor’s race was a reliable indicator leading up to the midterm elections.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
