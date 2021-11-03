DIA has a new check-in process which is supposed to alleviate long queues

The airport is reconfiguring security lines, adding new kiosks and breaking down walls to make vacation travel a little easier.

This holiday season promises to be busy for DIA, which recently reported struggles with capacity limits and labor shortages in its departments. Part of that came to fruition in long lines to go through security.

But on Thursday, the DIA said it had made some changes to speed up the registration process during the holidays.

Some changes are structural. Historically, there was a wall at level 5 of the Jeppesen terminal effectively creating a barrier between the north and south checkpoints. DIA removed this wall on November 1 as part of DIA’s Great Hall project. Now you will be able to move freely between north and south to get to the correct security checkpoint.

DIA will also add a new ticket kiosk and baggage drop area for southwest passengers on November 4 and for United passengers on November 10. Both will be installed on the west side of level 6. To facilitate these travelers’ access from the ticket office to security, DIA will remove the dividing walls at level 6 inside and on the sidewalk.

To cope with the influx of passengers, the DIA will temporarily open the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot, but only on weekends. You can park in the parking lot on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., although the shuttle runs throughout the week to take travelers to and from their cars. If you plan to use the Pikes Peak shuttle from the parking lot, plan to arrive at DIA 30 minutes early in order to have time to get to the terminal. When returning to your car, you can pick up the shuttle from the east side stop, level 5, island 3 by calling the pick-up number, 303-342-4160.

Perhaps the biggest change is a reconfiguration of DIA security checkpoints.

The airport has three security points: the north and south security checkpoints on level 5 and the bridge A security checkpoint on level 6. The DIA will distribute different groups of travelers between the checkpoints to improve traffic in the terminal during peak periods.

The northern security checkpoint will function as a sort of express lane for members of expedited screening programs, as well as for standard travelers with less baggage.

If you have TSA PreCheck, you should head to security north after checking in. From November 2, the DIA will start moving PreCheck lanes to the northern checkpoint, and by November 10, Pre-Check alone will be available at the northern checkpoint.

If you have TSA PreCheck and you are a Clear customer, there is a separate designated line for you on the east side of the north checkpoint.

If you are a Premium / Premier Traveler, there is a line designated for you on the west side of the north checkpoint.

If you are a standard traveler but only travel with one bag, such as a backpack, briefcase or purse, you can proceed to a designated “Travel-Lite Lane” at the point of departure. northern control. People in this lane won’t have to wait behind travelers who need more security bins to go through security.

The North checkpoint is open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you are only eligible for standard screening, that is, you are not a member of the screening program and are traveling with more than one piece of baggage, plan to go to the southern security.

While northern security will have a few standard screening lanes, there are many more at the south end, so standard screening travelers can expect less traffic and a faster security experience at the point. south control.

The southern checkpoint will also have a clear lane for members who are not TSA PreCheck travelers. If you have the two TSA PreCheck and a Clear membership, you should still head to the northern checkpoint.

The southern security checkpoint operates 24/7.

The A-Bridge security checkpoint, the smaller, more devious checkpoint hidden away at the level 6 bridge leading to Terminal A, will also function primarily as a standard checkpoint.

The bridge checkpoint is open from 4.30 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m.

Now some general advice:

Face coverings are always required at the DIA and on airplanes, so be sure to bring a mask. As always during peak periods, try to arrive at least 2 hours before your departure time and check in online if you can to avoid the queues. And check out this tip sheet for what to do and eat at DIA, what to expect from the Great Hall Project, and more.