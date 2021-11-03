Stock futures drift ahead of Fed move

Stock futures opened near the flat line on Tuesday night as investors waited for a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Contracts on the S&P 500 traded sideways. The blue chip index had set a closing record for a fourth consecutive session earlier today as the Dow Jones closed above 36,000 for the first time in its history, supported by a long string of results in the past. business better than expected.

Some of the closely watched names that released results after the market closed continued this winning streak. Lyft (ELEVATOR) stocks gained late in the day after the rideshare company posted third quarter revenue and earnings, excluding some items, which exceeded expectations, with a pickup in ridership helping to improve the results. The food giant Mondelez (MDLZ) also presented third quarter results and full year forecasts that exceeded estimates. In other corporate developments, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) announced a new ecommerce partnership with Kroger, and action surged late in the session.

Other companies, however, resisted the positive trend of stronger-than-expected earnings and forecasts. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares sank late in trading after the video game company published weak forecasts for the current quarter, and Match Group (MTCH) has slipped, as the lingering impacts of COVID in Asia have also dampened its outlook.

On Wednesday, investors will turn their attention to the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision and the press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Many market participants expect the Fed to formally announce the start of its downsizing of its crisis asset purchase program, which had been one of the main tools helping to support the economic recovery and financial markets during the pandemic.

Currently, this asset purchase program is going on with $ 120 billion in mortgage-backed securities and treasury bills per month. The Fed has previously indicated that it will likely start cutting those purchases soon and continue the process until the middle of next year.

The story continues

The biggest question for market participants now is when the Fed will start raising interest rates. The Fed’s latest monetary policy decision will not be accompanied by updated projections on the outlook for interest rates from policymakers. However, after the last Fed meeting, the outlook showed a divided committee for next year, with nine members seeing no rate hikes by the end of next year while the remaining nine members saw at least a rise.

“The Fed is trying to separate the two and says, listen, that just because we start with the phase-down now doesn’t mean we start raising interest rates later,” said Willem Sels, chief investment officer of HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth. Yahoo Finance Tuesday. “The reason, of course, is that there is this uncertainty around the economy, around the job market, which still has five million more people in the workforce than before the pandemic. And then too. , when will inflation go down? “

“The Fed therefore does not want to lock itself into these interest rate hikes yet,” he added. “As long as these earnings continue to do well and the Fed signals it will be slow with these interest rate hikes, I think the market will continue to drift, albeit with a bit more volatility than before. . “

Still, stronger than expected inflationary pressures in the recovering economy have put the Fed in a difficult position when it comes to waiting for rate hikes, many economists have argued. These high levels of inflation could push the Fed to raise rates faster than previously wired, some argued.

“The credibility of the Fed will be enhanced if Mr. Powell does not return to the press conference platform in December, January and March and must again explain why inflation has risen again,” Ian wrote. Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. in a note. “The danger has increased that the Fed will be forced to accelerate the reduction of an insurance hike next spring, or even a tightening supported by the inflation chase later in the year.”

6:03 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures drift sideways

Here’s where the markets were trading at the start of the overnight session:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City. In the afternoon, the Dow Jones fell more than 250 points as investors continued to worry about inflation, wages and supply chain issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter