Business
Musk’s tweet casts doubt on Hertz’s 100,000 Tesla order
But maybe not.
Or maybe it still is.
“If this is all based on Hertz, I want to point out that no contracts have been signed yet,” Musk tweeted, referring to the recent increase in Tesla shares following the rental company’s announcement. of cars.
Tesla shares fell about 2% on Tuesday morning, improving from a drop of as much as 5% earlier in the day, but still well above the level where the stock was trading before Hertz n announces its purchasing plans.
After Hertz announced the deal last week, Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The company has a history of not responding to mainstream media inquiries in recent years, nor did it respond to another request for comment on Tuesday.
For its part, Hertz maintains its claim that it has reached a deal to buy 100,000 Tesla Model 3s.
“We can only speak on behalf of Hertz, and we are sticking to what we announced last week as planned,” said Lauren Luster, director of communications at Hertz. “Tesla deliveries have already started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles.”
It is possible that Musk is using his tweet to pressure Hertz to complete the purchase on the automaker’s preferred terms, said Dan Ives, technical analyst at Wedbush Securities.
“We view Hertz’s tweet as a high-stakes poker game, with probable legal feuds in the background between Hertz and Tesla,” he said. “Hertz has already announced the deal and it’s a matter of procedure for signing the deal. Musk’s tweet this morning will likely force Hertz to take pen to paper.”
Musk’s comment on the Hertz order also echoed a statement from an earlier tweet that Hertz was not getting a discount for the large number of cars he said he bought.
Buyers of rental fleets typically pay less for car purchases than individual consumers, but Musk said that because Hertz doesn’t get a discount, the deal “has no effect on our economy.”
Of course, this claim that an order for 100,000 cars would have no impact on the economy is not correct, even though Hertz is paying top dollar for the cars.
A deal to sell 100,000 more cars would clearly be good news for Tesla, in that it would help the company meet its ambitious goals of increasing sales by at least 50% per year for the foreseeable future.
The Hertz deal could also present millions of drivers with their first electric vehicle, another potential boon to Tesla’s sales.
These growth projections are precisely what made Tesla stocks so valuable. The market capitalization of the electric vehicle maker is roughly equal to the combined value of the 12 largest automakers in the world in terms of sales volume.
Tesla was the best performing US stock last year, rising 743% in value. Its shares had already risen nearly 30% so far this year even before Hertz’s announcement. But the news sent the automaker’s shares soaring 12.5% that day alone, helping to lift the company’s overall value above the $ 1,000 billion mark for the first time.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/02/business/musk-tesla-hertz-order/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]