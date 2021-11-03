Musk’s tweet casts doubt on Hertz’s 100,000 Tesla order

But maybe not.

Or maybe it still is.

“If this is all based on Hertz, I want to point out that no contracts have been signed yet,” Musk tweeted, referring to the recent increase in Tesla shares following the rental company’s announcement. of cars.

Tesla shares fell about 2% on Tuesday morning, improving from a drop of as much as 5% earlier in the day, but still well above the level where the stock was trading before Hertz n announces its purchasing plans.

After Hertz announced the deal last week, Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The company has a history of not responding to mainstream media inquiries in recent years, nor did it respond to another request for comment on Tuesday.

For its part, Hertz maintains its claim that it has reached a deal to buy 100,000 Tesla Model 3s.

“We can only speak on behalf of Hertz, and we are sticking to what we announced last week as planned,” said Lauren Luster, director of communications at Hertz. “Tesla deliveries have already started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles.”

It is possible that Musk is using his tweet to pressure Hertz to complete the purchase on the automaker’s preferred terms, said Dan Ives, technical analyst at Wedbush Securities.

“We view Hertz’s tweet as a high-stakes poker game, with probable legal feuds in the background between Hertz and Tesla,” he said. “Hertz has already announced the deal and it’s a matter of procedure for signing the deal. Musk’s tweet this morning will likely force Hertz to take pen to paper.”

Budget Notice AUTO Hertz has a lot more at stake in this transaction than Tesla. The car rental giant emerged from bankruptcy earlier this summer and is considering a new initial public offering for its shares. Hertz and other car rental companies are currently experiencing record car rental rates well above pre-pandemic levels. Rivalannounced record gains on Monday.

Musk operates under a order of the Securities and Exchange Commission Forcing him to get approval from other Tesla executives before tweeting important news about the company. He accepted the order after the SEC discovered that a 2018 tweet in which he claimed to have “secure funding” to privatize the company was misleading to investors.

Musk’s comment on the Hertz order also echoed a statement from an earlier tweet that Hertz was not getting a discount for the large number of cars he said he bought.

Buyers of rental fleets typically pay less for car purchases than individual consumers, but Musk said that because Hertz doesn’t get a discount, the deal “has no effect on our economy.”

Of course, this claim that an order for 100,000 cars would have no impact on the economy is not correct, even though Hertz is paying top dollar for the cars.

A deal to sell 100,000 more cars would clearly be good news for Tesla, in that it would help the company meet its ambitious goals of increasing sales by at least 50% per year for the foreseeable future.

Tesla sold 500,000 cars worldwide last year, a record for the company. Investor expectations for global sales this year are just below 900,000. And Tesla’s plans to open two new factories, one near Austin, Texas, and the other near Berlin, will increase dramatically. its global capacity. Finding buyers for all these additional cars is crucial for Tesla.

The Hertz deal could also present millions of drivers with their first electric vehicle, another potential boon to Tesla’s sales.

These growth projections are precisely what made Tesla stocks so valuable. The market capitalization of the electric vehicle maker is roughly equal to the combined value of the 12 largest automakers in the world in terms of sales volume.

Tesla was the best performing US stock last year, rising 743% in value. Its shares had already risen nearly 30% so far this year even before Hertz’s announcement. But the news sent the automaker’s shares soaring 12.5% ​​that day alone, helping to lift the company’s overall value above the $ 1,000 billion mark for the first time.

This made Tesla the sixth U.S. company to ever achieve a market capitalization greater than $ 1,000 billion. The race started by the Hertz news raised Tesla shares an additional 31% through Monday’s close.