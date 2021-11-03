Bloomington Thanksgiving Dinner, optional dinner

While November is just beginning, it’s not too early to start planning Thanksgiving, both for people who want to cook their own feast at home and also for those who want someone else to cook. a meal to eat at home or at a restaurant. .

While a list of every offer would be impossible, I have tried to list most of the options in the Bloomington area. Whichever you choose, I hope you can take the time to enjoy a meal with friends or family.

I also want to thank all the catering employees who prepare the dishes and who will be working during the holidays, which the newspapers understand. Hope everyone who buys food from you is kind and grateful for your efforts.

Requires pre-order, some cooking

Bloomingfoods East and Near WestYou will have fresh uncooked hams and turkeys to cook at home and side dishes to reheat, as well as pies. Both stores located at 3220 E. Third St. and 316 W. Sixth St. Turkeys must be pre-ordered by November 7 with pickup dates November 22-24 at either store.

The price of fresh turkeys from farms in Indiana and Ohio ranges from $ 2.99 to $ 3.59 per pound for whole turkeys and from $ 5.99 to $ 6.99 per pound for roasts from turkey breast. Ham costs $ 5.99 to $ 7.49 a pound. Homemade side dishes including a casserole of green beans, sweet potatoes and apples, mac and cheese, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and gravy can also be used. be purchased.

Butcher block, 115 S. Ind. 46, Suites E and D, which sells fresh turkey, chicken, ham, and more to cook at home, is taking orders for Thanksgiving. The last day people can order is November 20. No home delivery will be available on November 24 and the store will be closed on November 25. For more information, go online at bloomingtonmeat.com.

Just warm up

Le Petit Cafe, 308 W. Sixth St., will be offering Thanksgiving dinners which must be picked up between 5:30 pm and 8 pm. 24. Dinners are $ 16 per person and include turkey in a hazelnut sauce; mashed sweet potatoes with caramelized onions and ginger; cornbread dressing with apples, dried fruits and sage; and cranberry and cranberry sauce. orange. A vegetarian quiche will be available on request. Dessert is optional and ispecan chocolate pie ($ 5 per slice or $ 20 whole). Call 812-334-9747 (mornings and evenings are the best). Orders will be taken until November 14. People are encouraged to pay in advance over the phone to avoid having to queue in the lobby.

Seated or take-out options

FARMbloomington, 108 E. Kirkwood Ave., will offer take out and dining options for Thanksgiving. Seats will be at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on November 25; reservations requested. Call 812-323-0002. A la carte appetizers of fries, hummus and quinoa and wild rice salad will be available. The three-course options start with a salad or butternut squash and a banana bisque. The main course is a bourbon roast turkey, stuffed with cornbread and sage; offal flavored with truffle and mushroom juice; mashed sweet potatoes with molasses and walnuts; casserole of green beans with bacon; and compote of oranges and cranberries; or stuffed Turkish vegetables. The dessert is a pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream, candied pecans and pumpkin coulis.

The take-out options are the same and can be picked up at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Takeout orders must be ordered one week in advance. Call 812-323-0002 or go to www.farm-bloomington.com.

Restaurant on top of a hill at Spencer will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 25 with a special all-inclusive menu. One must reserve. The Hilltop Restaurant is located at 2434 NUS 231 in Spencer.

People can pre-order Thanksgiving heat to go and serve meals fromCracker Barrel, 380 N. Jacob Drive. There’s a Thanksgiving Meal that serves eight to 10 people for $ 139.99, which includes two turkey breasts, dressing sauce, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, sides, rolls, and pumpkin and pecan pies (available November 20-27). The family dinner serves four to six people and costs $ 89.99. It includes a turkey breast, dressing sauce, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, side, and buns (available November 20-27). Call 812-323-9114 or go online at crackerbarrel.com to order. Cracker Barrel will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on November 25 for dinner at the restaurant.

Bob evans, 3233 W. Third St., offers three take-out farmhouse feast options for Thanksgiving. The everyday option has roasted turkey with bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes and chicken sauce, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, garden salad with your choice of dressing, 1 dozen rolls, 2 gallons of iced tea or lemonade and a tray of cookies and for 10 people. The premium turkey and vinaigrette option has roasted turkey with bread and celery vinaigrette, mashed potatoes and chicken sauce, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn and 1 dozen buns, for 10 people. The third option has roast turkey with bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes and a choice of side and buns, for 10 people. To order, call 812-334-2515. Bob Evans will also be open for a sit-down dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 25.

Hive restaurant, 2608 E. 10th St., will be offering a Thanksgiving meal for four for $ 60. The meal includes a whole Miller Amish chicken, 1 liter of stuffing, a liter of turmeric coleslaw, a liter of mashed potatoes, a side of gravy and a pumpkin pie. Orders must be delivered by noon on November 22 for a pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. November 24. Thanksgiving meals will be packaged and refrigerated with easy reheating instructions. Supplies are limited, order early to ensure availability. Whole Hive pies will be sold separately: Hive Pie, $ 22.50; pumpkin pie, $ 22.50 and chocolate brownie pie, $ 22.50. Other options include: a pan of stuffing (food 12), $ 20; take and bake pot pies, four for $ 39.50; four packets of Bloomington Brewing Co. beer, $ 8.99; a dozen chocolate and sea salt cookies, $ 17; chili cheese (1/2 pint) and cranberry nut cracker (1/2 pound), $ 16.99; and apple, cheddar or bacon, apple and cheddar quiche, $ 32 each. Orders can be placed online at hivebloomington.com/order or by emailing [email protected]

State Park Inns: For people who want to eat a Thanksgiving buffet in a more natural setting, several Park Inn vacation buffets will be open on November 25 with seating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. Three of the nearby state park inns are:

Abe Martin Lodge, Brown County State Park, Nashville; 812-988-4418.

Canyon Inn, McCormicks Creek State Park, Spencer; 812-829-4881.

Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell; 812-849-4508.

Local bakeries

If baked goods are what you need, Two Sticks Bakery, 415 S. Washington St., offers $ 30 each in bourbon, pumpkin and apple streusel (gluten-free). Call 812-668-2125 after 10 a.m. to place orders. Payment is taken at the time of ordering. Pickup will take place November 23-24. On these days there will be a bakery crate with cookies and pecan bars as well as additional pies, to be purchased on a first come, first served basis. The bakery will be closed on November 25. -26, reopening on Nov. 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crumble Café & Bakery will have cakes, pies, sweet breads and boxes of pastries available for the holidays. Traditional items will be pumpkin bread and apple pie, as well as original “goodies”. Customers can order in advance by emailing [email protected] with requests for items or for a menu, or by calling 812-334-9044 (1567 S. Piazza Drive) or 812 -287-8056 (532 N. College Ave.) or by ordering online at crumblecoffee.com.

Closed for holidays

UptownCoffeewill be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen at 9 a.m. on November 26 for a brunch service that will run until 2 p.m., when the restaurant closes. Uptown will reopen at 5 p.m. this Friday to serve its dinner menu. Uptown Caf is at 102 E. Kirkwood Ave.

Other restaurants that will be closed include Malibu Grill,Village pub, Irish lion, Shiny coffee co, Nourishing bar, It includes Market, Restaurant Truffles and C3.

