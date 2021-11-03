Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,170.01, down 77 points.) Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSX: SES). Energy. Down 58 cents, or 9.08 percent, to $ 5.81 on 10.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 1.09, or 3.3 percent, to $ 31.96 on 10.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.36 percent, to $ 52.24 on 7.8 million shares. Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Up to half a cent, or 20 percent, to three cents, on 7.4 million shares. Air Canada. (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Up $ 1.01, or 4.39%, to $ 24.02 on 6.8 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Up $ 1.39, or 1.08%, to $ 130.69 on 5.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Air Canada Air Canada has suspended more than 800 employees for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under federal rules. The vast majority of Air Canada’s 27,000 cabin crew, customer service agents and others received both photos. The proportions match those of WestJet Airlines Ltd., where less than four percent of workers under 300 in 7,300 are unvaccinated, the company said in an email. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month that effective October 30, Ottawa would require federally regulated airlines, railways and shipping companies to establish mandatory vaccination policies for employees. Air Canada sees hope on the horizon as revenues surged above 2020 levels in the last quarter amid higher sales for the winter, despite continuing to operate well below pre-pandemic capacity and at a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. Revenue nearly tripled year-over-year to $ 2.1 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating expectations by more than 15%, according to the market data firm financial Refinitiv. Capacity also increased by 87 percent. But revenue fell more than 60% from Air Canada’s third quarter 2019 figures, while capacity remained two-thirds lower, as fallout from COVID-19 continues to hurt carrier results . Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX: BHC). Down $ 3.27 or 9.3 percent to $ 32. Bausch Health Companies Inc. said the initial public offering of its aesthetic medical devices business could take place as early as next month, followed soon after by the IPO of its eye care business. The Quebec company that previously announced the public offerings said Solta Medical’s IPO would take place in December or January, while Bausch + Lomb would follow around 30 days later, subject to market conditions and other approvals. required. Bausch disclosed the timeline because he reported third-quarter earnings of $ 188 million or 52 cents per share, up from $ 71 million or 20 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items such as proceeds from the sale of Amoun Pharmaceutical Co., its adjusted profit fell 11% to US $ 417 million or US $ 1.16 per share, from US $ 469 million or 1. US $ 32 per share in the third quarter of 2020 Revenue for the three months ended September 30 fell about 1% to $ 2.11 billion, from $ 2.14 billion. Bausch is expected to report an average adjusted earnings of $ 1.04 per share on revenue of $ 2.16 billion, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. Thomson Reuters (TSX: TRI). Down 46 cents to $ 146.33. Thomson Reuters reported a loss in its final quarter due to a drop in the value of its investment in the London Stock Exchange Group, but revenue increased from a year ago. The company, which keeps its books in US dollars, says it lost US $ 240 million or 49 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to earnings of US $ 241 million or 48 cents per diluted share earlier. is one year old. Revenue totaled US $ 1.53 billion, compared to US $ 1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, which excludes the change in the value of the company’s LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, Thomson Reuters said it earned 46 cents per share for its most recent quarter, compared to adjusted profit of 39 cents. per share a year earlier. . Thomson Reuters has also raised its revenue forecast for the full year. The company says it now expects the company’s total revenue to grow 4.5-5% this year, compared to previous forecasts of growth of 4-4.5%. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 2, 2021.

