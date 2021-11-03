South Korean shares of Kakao Pay double as they debut





SEOUL – Shares of South Korean firm Kakao Pay more than doubled on the Seoul stock market on their trading debut on Wednesday, rising up to 156% from their initial public offering price due to the investor enthusiasm for the financial technology company’s growth potential. Kakao Pay raised 1.5 trillion won ($ 1.3 billion) when it went public last week, offering 17 million new shares. It plans to devote a portion of the proceeds to launching services such as mobile stock trading and non-life insurance while expanding its reach into overseas markets. Kakao Pay does not currently offer life insurance services, but intends to sell non-life policies after being listed. After the market opened, the company’s shares reached 230,000 won on the Kospi Index, up 155.6% from the IPO price of 90,000 won, but reduced gains for close at 193,000 won. This brings the company’s market capitalization to 25.2 trillion won, making it the 14th largest component in the benchmark. “Kakao Pay is now at a crossroads to move forward and be a leader as a financial platform for people,” CEO Ryu Young-joon said in a speech at the stock exchange listing ceremony from Korea. “I promise to demonstrate transparent management, financial innovation, growth with financial institutions and partners, and sustainable expansion at home and abroad.” The announcement comes as the South Korean financial regulator is tightening its grip on big tech companies, including Kakao Pay’s parent company, Kakao, accusing them of abusing customer data and harming small businesses. Analysts say pressure from government, lawmakers and social groups is unlikely to abate in the short term. Nomura said in a September report that given the issues surrounding Kakao’s various subsidiaries beyond Kakao Pay, Kakao Mobility and Kakao Hairshop, the demands of these sectors for specific business plans to clearly prevent breaches. small business owners and consumers will increase. Kakao Pay said its cumulative user count reached 36.5 million in June, with monthly active users at 20 million. Its financial partners are 127, the largest in the country. Monthly active users refers to the number of people who use the service per month. The company has twice delayed its market debut because the Financial Supervisory Service raised questions about its IPO price and qualification for brokerage of insurance services. The regulator rejected the company’s listing requests in August and September, asking it to correct its listing forms regarding these issues. Kakao Pay’s listing comes as South Korea has experienced a booming IPO market this year, led by game developer Krafton and digital lender Kakao Bank, which is also part of the larger Kakao group. . Analysts say about 19 trillion won has been collected so far this year, about four times more than last year. The interest of retail investors in IPOs has eroded the traditional role of institutional investors and has played a major role in boosting the market. Kakao Pay is a unit of internet giant Kakao, which owns a 47.8% stake in the company. Alipay Singapore Holding, a subsidiary of the Chinese group Ant, is the second largest shareholder with a 39.1% stake. Analysts say tech companies are more actively adopting financial services as the spread of COVID increases demand for them. “Now that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed everyone to lead their lives more digitally, the massive increase in the online user base and the wide shift to e-commerce will increase the reasons why tech companies are incorporating financial services in their ecosystems, ”Moody’s Investors Service said in a September report. “Delivering digital financial services is becoming more of a necessity than an optional supplement, as consumer expectations for the quality of seamless user experiences provided by technology companies have never been higher,” Moody’s said.

