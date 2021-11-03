Business
Financial services blockchain makes the difference in APAC exchanges
Financial services around the world are leveraging new technologies like blockchain not only to meet customer demands, but also to ensure that services are secure, transparent and traceable.
In Asia-Pacific, blockchain adoption is becoming increasingly popular as more industries realize its potential and benefits.
Currently, there are already several use cases for blockchain in the financial services industry and several other industries. Besides banks, some manufacturing and logistics companies have also taken advantage of blockchain to track their supply chain and ensure they have full visibility into it.
What makes blockchain highly sought after in the financial services industry today is its ability as a decentralized distributed ledger.
The concept of decentralization essentially means that data is not held by a single entity, making it vulnerable to changes or deletions without the knowledge of the parties involved.
As such, blockchain technology can allow parties who don’t necessarily trust each other to validate data in a series of cryptographically linked data structures (called blocks).
With blockchain, each network participant keeps a local copy of the ledger that they can independently validate, which in turn distributes and fully decentralizes trust.
Although there are several blockchain service providers, VMware Blockchain is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform that enables multistakeholder workflows. It uses advanced techniques such as Byzantine fault-tolerant state machine replication, authenticated data structures, and integration with smart contract runtime engines to enable customers to build and run multi-stakeholder applications. decentralized.
To learn more about financial services integrated into the blockchain, Tech Wire Asia met Brendon Howe, VMware’s Managing Director of Blockchain, who explains how the company is working with exchanges to implement the technology.
According to Brendon, blockchain is used to help transform transaction processes that can enable multi-party exchange through the use of a decentralized application.
We have built a platform that provides unique data sharing capabilities that can reinvent the business flow that depends on an extended data sharing methodology. For example, the back end of traditional finance and banking, commerce, registration, etc., has reconciliation, execution, and clearing stages that require them to seek the truth in order to come to terms with it. multiple parties and share information. A data sharing platform can bring more efficiency and eliminate manual processes, Brendon said.
For Brendon, the financial services industry is a perfect starting point to show the true value of a product. The forex industry, for example, witnesses millions of transactions per day, making scale and performance crucial. The scale element of use cases with blockchain plays well with the unique capabilities built.
Using blockchain as a decentralized platform, Brendon pointed out that VMware products in the blockchain will also be exploited in the environment. He added that unlike the complexities of open source blockchain, VMware will take full responsibility for the entire solution as a platform. Financial services would only have to focus on their workflows, not infrastructure.
For financial services, decentralized applications are new application initiatives. There’s a reasonable amount of strategy and complexity involved in reimagining applications, whether it’s business workloads or eliminating steps. It is our duty to facilitate the deployment aspect of this technology. We deploy on vSphere as well as provision and manage the nodes that make up the registry network within hours. It’s easier compared to traditional approaches. We see this as an opportunity for customers to easily deploy and scale.
Blockchain financial services on the stock market
Bursa Malaysia Berhad (Bursa) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) are two exchanges in the Asia-Pacific region that use blockchain technology. Bursa has embarked on a proof of concept of dematerialization to facilitate the dematerialization of securities certificates by leveraging Digital Asset’s Daml smart contracts and a highly scalable distributed ledger platform from VMware several months ago. The project aims to test the efficiency and operational feasibility of blockchain-based technologies in the issuance of dematerialized securities certificates, with a first focus on structured warrants.
Bursa Malaysia believes that this initiative could improve the ease of doing business by reducing the reliance on manual labor to create, manage and withdraw structured warrant certificates. The blockchain-based proof of concept will help simplify the issuance of structured warrants. It provides a centralized source of truth to increase transparency, improve data quality, and reduce potential disruption to physical transportation and in-person delivery throughout the eligibility lifecycle.
In addition, the proof of concept uses electronic storage technology for the storage and transport of data, as well as an electronic signature method for the execution of digital certificates, which improves the eligibility and processing of the issuance of structured warrants.
Meanwhile, as the world’s first blockchain-based stock exchange, ASX announced its intention to replace its clearing house settlement application, CHESS (Clearing House Electronic Subregister System) with a replacement application based on a distributed ledger. CHESS is the system used by ASX to register holdings and manage the clearing and settlement of equity transactions in Australia. It was the world leader when it was introduced in the 1990s, offering name-on-register functionality, electronic communications and the elimination of paper share certificates.
ASX created a new ledger with VMware and Digital Assets and felt there was a business opportunity for them to provide services on this platform which is broader than their traditional business use cases. They have formed a new organization called DLT Solutions which aims to provide Ledger as a Service to different types of customers in the Australian market.
In the USA, Broadridge Financial Solutions has also partnered with Digital Asset and VMware to create a fully automated end-to-end repo service that supports simultaneous cash and securities settlement, eliminating process risk and dramatically reducing investment costs. The Distributed Ledger Repo Platform enables all transaction participants to share a single, real-time view of the entire transaction lifecycle with a source of truth that automates the terms of repo agreements and adheres to the rules of the market.
Many banks and financial services around the world are looking at what ASX and Bursa are doing. This is an industry where industry is shared and common ways of solving problems differently are sought. There is a lot of visibility on these first projects. Achievement comes with efficiencies. As applications are reorganized, processes are accelerated, costs can be reduced, data sharing models can be accelerated for new business opportunities, added Brendon.
Brendon also believes the future of blockchain, especially in financial services and other industries, is still in its infancy. He believes that these new models of data sharing will allow businesses to see distributed network information that is still reliable and secure.
As Brendon says, it’s a powerful platform that is reshaping the way businesses run their operations. VMware can play a leading role in driving use cases and integrating technology into the business so that it can dramatically accelerate growth.
