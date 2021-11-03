Stock market: S & P / TSX composite down, US up

TORONTO –

The main Canadian stock index was pulled down on Tuesday by commodities and the healthcare sector, while financial heavyweights received a signal that a ban on dividend hikes and buybacks actions may soon come to an end.

Meanwhile, US stock markets continued their record runs ahead of a key US Federal Reserve announcement.

Craig Jerusalim, portfolio manager at CIBC Asset Management, says stocks are in the midst of a “tug-of-war” between very strong earnings results and central banks’ negative withdrawal of monetary stimulus and potentially a rising interest rates.

“Right now the fairness in the US ignores the negatives and focuses on the positives and in Canada I think it just has to do with mixing a bigger energy sector and a sector. more important materials that are retreating a little more today, ”he said. said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the financial services sector was one of four sectors to post gains as observers dissected an invitation from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions for an announcement on Thursday.

The federal regulator of financial institutions has announced that it will make an announcement on capital distributions.

“People are clearly speculating that we could get the moratorium on dividends and buyouts relaxed for banks and insurance companies,” Jerusalem said.

The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed 77 points lower at 21,170.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 138.79 points to 36,052.63. The S&P 500 Index was up 16.98 points to 4,630.65, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 53.68 points to 15,649.60.

Markets moved on Tuesday largely on company-specific news from quarterly earnings which generally beat expectations.

But the companies that failed have really suffered the consequences, Jerusalem said.

“Valuations aren’t exactly cheap for the market as a whole, so there is this expectation that companies must continue to exceed expectations and / or raise expectations for the strong performance of equities to continue.”

Industrials took a boost as Air Canada shares climbed 4.4% after posting strong quarterly results with a return to positive cash flow thanks to strong freight and a recovery in travel international.

Health care has been the biggest laggard. It fell 3.5% as Quebec-based pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies disappointed analysts with missing forecasts and its shares plunged 9.3%.

Materials were down 1.4 percent due to lower metal prices and fertilizer supplier Nutrien Ltd. fell 5 percent despite higher forecasts and an increase in forecasts.

The December gold contract was down US $ 6.40 to US $ 1,789.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.75 cents to nearly $ 4.37 US per pound.

Energy fell nearly 1.6% on slightly weaker crude oil prices ahead of this week’s OPEC meeting, where the cartel is expected to increase production even if it missed recent targets.

Suncor Energy Inc. led Canadian producers down, losing 3.3 percent, followed by Crescent Point Energy Corp. down 2.7 percent.

The December crude oil contract fell 14 cents to US $ 83.91 per barrel and the December natural gas contract rose 35.6 cents to US $ 5.64 per mmBTU (UK thermal unit in million metrics).

Jerusalem has said it is hypocritical for the world to beg OPEC to pump more oil to bring gasoline prices under control as leaders attend the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow to discuss global warming.

“It is clear that irony and hypocrisy are rampant in this environment.”

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.62 cents US from 80.85 cents US on Monday.

The US dollar appreciated ahead of Wednesday’s Fed announcement that it should cut its bond purchases and possibly signal when interest rates rise next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 2, 2021.