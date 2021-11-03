Austral Resources is listed on the stock exchange, earthworks are green | The Northwest Star





news, local news, Austral Resources Australia, which now has clearance to begin earthworks at its Anthill copper mine north of Mount Isa, was launched on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday. Trading in the company began at noon after the completion of a $ 30 million initial public offering (IPO). At the Offer Price, the Company will have a market capitalization of $ 89 million. “It is an exciting time for the company and its investors to participate as a copper producer with its new fully licensed Anthill mine and established infrastructure,” said Steven Tambanis, CEO of Austral. “Our immediate goal is to bring Anthill into production and begin production of copper cathodes at a rate of 10,000 tonnes per year over the next four years. Society. We have a lot of work in the pipeline. The Queensland government has given environmental approval which now allows earthworks to begin at the Anthill project. “On behalf of the board of directors and employees of the company, I would like to thank Austral’s investors for participating in what we believe to be an exceptional copper project with the key elements of a successful business: cathode production of copper, increased production in the short term, sustained copper price and very promising exploration and development potential, ”said Executive Director Dan Jauncey. “We are committed to ensuring a safe and timely start to Anthill’s operations and look forward to keeping investors informed as we move towards full production. “I would also like to acknowledge the excellent efforts of the staff and contractors over the past two years to have this project assessed, prepared and cleared. Thank you all for the tremendous effort put into getting us here.” Austral Resources had previously named Thiess as the preferred contractor for the mine site. Thiess CEO and Executive Chairman Michael Wright said his company had a long history of operating in the Mount Isa area dating back to the early 1960s. “We are very happy to be back. With our selection as a Preferred Contractor, Austral Resources recognized the specialized mining capacity of our team and our flexible approach to meet the needs of their mine, ”said Mr. Wright. “This project is very important for Thiess as we continue to diversify our activities into raw materials, mining regions and services. We are well positioned to support Austral Resources and the local community, with the right equipment, technical capacity and operations team. The Anthill project is located 80 km northwest of Mount Isa and will expand copper production from existing Lady Annie operations. It is located 45 km from the Mt Kelly processing plant. Our reporters work hard to provide local and up-to-date news to the community. Here’s how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ Make sure you’re signed up for our last minute and regular newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/aec08e94-2aec-416e-89d8-778fc9f08725.png/r7_0_738_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

