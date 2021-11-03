4 CBD stocks on the Canadian capital market

photo by Chris Robert to Unsplash

Summary

While most investors tend to focus on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV) currently hold the assets of some of the most forward-thinking companies. and the most promising in North America and beyond.

In the United States, there is no standard and comprehensive federal policy on cannabis products – leaving each state to regulate the industry according to its legislators – which gives the Canadian market a huge advantage.

Over the past few years, from biotech and pharmaceutical companies to CBD (cannabinol) investment companies to recreational cannabis distributors, Canada’s stock exchanges have become full of CBD products.

Some of these leading companies with increasing assets in the Canadian market include InnoCan Pharma, Cannara Biotech, Ayurcann Holdings and NexTech AR Solutions.

Rise of the Canadian market

Today, the Toronto Stock Exchange (including the TSX Venture Exchange) lists over 2,000 stocks with a market capitalization of over $ 3.1 trillion (CAD). Its sister exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange, has nearly 700 classified assets with a market capitalization in excess of $ 60 billion (CAD). By comparison, the New York Stock Exchange lists over 2,400 assets with a market capitalization of over $ 26 trillion (USD) and the NASDAQ maintains over 3,550 listings worth nearly 19.5 trillion dollars. dollars (USD). Additionally, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany, another bottom-up platform for talented startups, contains 765 companies and a market capitalization of $ 1.7 trillion (USD).

Since the difference between the primary exchanges of the United States and Canada is huge and could not separate the two further, there is a critical distinction. At present, the major CBD-based companies in the world have focused on the canadian market as the focal point of the investment. How did America’s northern neighbor challenge the world’s strongest, most prosperous country for financial trading?

Over the past decade, there has been a widespread public conversation in the United States about the legal status of cannabis and its place in the “war on drugs”. At present, every state in the United States has the overall authority to regulate it without federal intrusion. As the national conversation continues under the chairmanship of Joe Biden, leading high-tech operations using CBD and global cannabis brands are emerging. listing their assets exclusively on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

InnoCan Pharma (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF)

Founded in 2018 by some of Israel’s veteran biotech and pharmaceutical executives, Canadian-Israeli InnoCan Pharma specializes in developing CBD-based solutions via smart delivery platforms to treat cellular damage in the central nervous system (CNS) as well as external pain relief. In its efforts to produce cutting-edge intelligent delivery technology, the company maintains strategic partnerships with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University, two of Israel’s leading research institutes.

InnoCan is currently listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: INNO), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: IP4) and the American OTC Venture Market (OTCQB: INPF). Recently, the company added two accomplished executives and entrepreneurs: Richard Serbin, former vice president of corporate development at Johnson & Johnson and Peter Bloch, FDA legal counsel and senior health technology executive, who is CEO of Canadian medical device start-up BresoTec, Inc. Over the past year, due to enhanced investor confidence and groundbreaking research results, InnoCan Pharma’s stock has grown by over 650% (according to its CSE value).

Cannara Biotech Inc. (CVE: LOVE)

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name “LOVE”, Cannara Biotech is one of the largest cannabis growers in Canada based in Quebec. Currently, Canada has positioned itself as North America’s most legitimate market for cannabis products, it also supports some of the most fertile farmland in the world.

By using innovative agricultural technology including advanced lighting, irrigation, biomonitoring (in-depth analysis) and robotic aids, Cannara’s presence in the industry is increasingly recognized. For interested investors, Cannara’s (penny) shares are at $ 0.14 (as of October 28, 2021), although with a new cannabis-friendly administration in the United States, the company appears to be expanding its reach in the market. in North America.

Ayurcann Holdings (CSE: AYUR) (FSE: 3ZQ0)

Created in 2018, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. is one of Canada’s youngest but most distinguished cannabis extraction companies. The company, specializing in the development of high-end cannabis-based products for the country’s medical market. Over the past few years, Ayurcann has positioned itself as a “one stop shop” for Canadian customers, providing customers with a complete package, including extraction, refining, packaging, fulfillment and distribution services. .

Since entering the competitive Canadian market, Ayurcann has set out to conquer the industry by establishing a digital medical marketplace, which offers leading CBD devices and devices such as tincture, vapes, topicals and more. Again. During the year of COVID closures and legal restrictions, the company was able to launch an extensive partnership with National Cannabis Distribution (NCD), one of the largest and most exclusive distributors of cannabis products in the world. Canada.

Currently, Ayurcann Holdings Corp is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, maintaining a balanced value over the past 5 years. However, pending U.S. legislation like the MORE Act, which seeks to enact a broad federal cannabis policy, could result in an ever greater tipping point for CBD stocks traded in Canada.

RA NexTech Solutions (CSE: NTAR)

While many newbies and seasoned investors alike look to high-tech companies for sustained investment, one company believes it is at the forefront of introducing and improving augmented reality (AR) for the the cannabis industry and beyond. Founded in 2018, NexTech AR Solutions ” The innovative platform allows dispensaries to present 3D and 360-degree image capture to deliver its cannabis products in a “digital showcase”. The company has already formed critical partnerships with world-class organizations and Fortune 500 companies including the United Nations, NATO, Johnson & Johnson and Toyota.

As of November 1, 2021, shares of NexTech AR Solutions have been listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the name “NTAR” with a current value of $ 1.50 per share, after having multiplied to a high of 9 .05 during the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company is focused on technology solutions, such as digital platforms, human holograms, website portals, etc., its mission is to increase online sales. With potential changes in US cannabis policy and the growing strength of cannabis investors on Canadian exchanges, NexTech plans to embark beyond its traditional market and recoup much of the value of its markets. lost shares.

Disclaimer: The author has been paid for this independent review of the company, and it should not be construed as investment advice of any kind. Investors should make their own decision about buying and selling traded securities at their own discretion.

The foregoing post was written and / or published as part of a collaboration between Benzinga’s internal sponsored content team and a Benzinga financial partner. While the article is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the Sponsored Content team ensures that all information in it is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was for informational purposes only and was not intended to be investment advice.