Friday owner Hostmore starts trading on the London Stock Exchange





The Hostmore hotel group was listed on the London Stock Exchange, with the former parent company Electra Private Equity saying they planned a strategic change after the spin-off. Hares at Hostmore, which runs the recently renamed Fridays restaurant chain TGI Fridays, started trading at 147p at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The IPO came after Electra shareholders approved the move on Monday. Hostmore chief executive Robert B Cook said the move was a milestone for its two brands, which also include the 63rd + 1st brand of restaurants and cocktail bars. The group, which manages 85 Fridays and two 63rd + 1st sites, also welcomed a strong upturn in trade since the reopening of indoor restaurants in May. Leading brand Fridays reported comparable revenue and profit ahead of pre-pandemic levels over the past six months, Hostmore said. He added that expansion plans will see the opening of four Fridays sites over the coming year, along with three more 63rd + 1st sites. Mr Cook added: As the industry continues to face the well-publicized headwinds of inflationary pressures and supply chain issues due to the impact of the Covid-19 whiplash, our staff levels and our costs and other operating costs are in line with expectations, with utilities and other procurement costs largely set for the medium term. I remain confident in our ability to introduce appropriate mitigation measures to minimize any negative impact, as we have done to date. Meanwhile, Electra Private Equity presented its trading strategy following the split, which will see it focus on its Hotter Shoes brand. Electra has announced that it will cease being an investment trust and rebrand itself as Unbound Group plc, as well as move from the main market of the London Stock Exchange to its junior index AIM. The company said: Unbound will leverage Hotter’s highly engaging customer database and scalable digital infrastructure to become a larger company selling other products and services, with consumer benefits, to the same demographic. target. Electra shares fell around 78% following the split.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/uk-world/fridays-owner-hostmore-starts-trading-on-london-stock-exchange-41008344.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos