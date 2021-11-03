Fed holds critical meeting with 30-year high inflationExBulletin



Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is caught in a delicate balance as it tries to pull the country out of an unprecedented pandemic.

On the one hand, the Fed estimates that the economy still needs help given that the United States has yet to recover nearly 5 million jobs lost during the pandemic.

But the Fed also faces another opposite problem: Inflation hit its highest level in three decades as Americans embarked on a spending spree that sparked widespread shortages.

For now, the Fed is straddling a middle line as it navigates the patchy economic recovery.

At their Wednesday meeting, Fed policymakers are expected to keep interest rates close to zero, as part of a long-term strategy to return the country to full employment.

But the central bank is also expected to announce a plan to start scaling back another effort it has undertaken to help the economy weather the pandemic: its purchases of at least $ 120 billion in bonds each month.

This policy was designed to help keep borrowing costs low throughout the economy, as bond markets help determine the rates consumers pay for auto loans and mortgages. The Fed is expected to phase out bond purchases by the middle of next year.

“I think it’s time to cut back [the bond buying program]Powell said recently at a South African Reserve Bank sponsored conference. “I don’t think it’s time to raise rates.”



toggle legend Scott Olson / Getty Images

Will the Fed’s plan work?

It is uncertain whether the Fed will be able to cross this midline successfully, given that inflation has turned out to be more stubborn than many forecasters expected.

Consumer prices, as measured by the Fed’s preferred benchmark, have been 4.4% more in September than they were a year ago. That’s the highest annual inflation since 1991, and more than double the Fed’s long-term target of 2%.

Powell and others have argued that the upward pressure on prices is largely the result of “transient” factors related to the pandemic, which are expected to ease over time.

The problem is that while the prices of some commodities have come down, many supply chain bottlenecks have persisted and, in some cases, have worsened.

“We are now seeing higher inflation and bottlenecks that persist until next year,” Powell admitted at the South African central bank conference.

A survey of US factory managers last month many are struggling to find parts and raw materials and enough workers to keep pace with the booming demand. Faced with higher costs on all fronts, one furniture factory said it was considering its third price hike this year.

Workers’ wages are also rising, but not as fast as prices. On average, wages and salaries in September were 4.2% more than a year ago.

Powell said he and his colleagues were on the lookout for the kind of wage-price spiral that led to soaring inflation in the 1970s, but he hasn’t seen evidence of it so far. If that were to materialize, Powell said, the central bank is ready to raise interest rates.



toggle legend Mario Tama / Getty Images

The Fed faces a lot of criticism over inflation

Some economists, including Lawrence Summers, who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations, warn that the Fed is underestimating the danger of inflation. They fear that failure to restrict prices now could lead to a more painful crackdown later.

Powell, however, is sticking to his cautious schedule.

“No one should doubt that we will use our tools to bring inflation down to 2% over time,” he said at the conference. “For now, we think we can be patient and allow the job market to heal, which we hope will start to do again quite soon.”

The road back to full employment has been strewn with pitfalls. Many employers are eager to hire, but after creating around a million jobs in June and July, job gains slowed sharply in August and September.

There were 3 million fewer people working or looking for work in September than before the pandemic. Some people have retired. Others were busy caring for children or feared catching COVID-19.



toggle legend Mike Theiler / AFP via Getty Images

Recover missing workers

Now that schools have reopened and health prospects are improving, the Fed is counting on many of these people to re-enter the workforce, easing the pressure on wages and prices.

This is not a sure thing, however. And the longer it takes for the workforce to rebound, the more inflationary heat the Fed can feel.

“I think the biggest question right now is where are all these missing workers? Asked Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll company ADP. “How long will they be missing?” And what will encourage them to return to the job market?

For now, the Fed is prepared to tolerate a period of higher inflation in order to promote full employment.

But if the central bank concludes that the pandemic has definitely lowered the bar for full employment, the Fed’s equilibrium could shift towards a faster rise in interest rates and a tighter crackdown on inflation.

Powell recognized the difficult task.

“We live in a risk management business,” Powell said recently, “not a business of absolute certainty.”