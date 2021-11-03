While bond buying is on track, Fed wary of inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to detail its plans on Wednesday to end its bond purchases during the pandemic by mid-2022, as policymakers focus on what to do, if appropriate, against a surge in inflation that lasts longer than expected.

In recent weeks, investors have bet more that inflation will force the US central bank to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, and Fed officials have increasingly recognized the risks.

The economic environment, however, is also fluid as central banks around the world prepare to exit loose policies of the pandemic era. However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday it was “very unlikely” for the ECB to hike rates in 2022 despite high inflation – by reducing market bets it could raise costs loan from October.

Lagarde’s comments may have eased the pressure on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Yields on 2-year U.S. Treasuries have fallen and federal funds futures transactions, according to the CME Group, have shifted to reflect expectations that the Fed would only hike rates twice next year instead. three times as planned earlier this week.

The announcement of a reduction in bond purchases could be the central move taken by the Fed on Wednesday. U.S. central bankers, in their September 21-22 meeting minutes, said they would begin in November or December to cut their current monthly purchases of $ 120 billion in assets by $ 15 billion per month. , thus ending the program in June or July.

More important now is whether the Fed changes other parts of its policy statement to take more account of inflation risks, and in particular whether it changes the description of inflation as largely reflecting transient factors.

Fed officials remain broadly of the view that until 2022, global supply bottlenecks will ease, demand for goods fueled by the pandemic among US consumers will cool, and enough people will want to. return to a job so that wage and benefit increases will also decrease.

But a surge in inflation this year has already lasted longer than expected; interest rates are double the Fed’s 2% target; and rising rents, low corporate inventories and large numbers of workers on the sidelines may mean that the high pace of price increases will continue for now.

The dilemma facing the US central bank is whether inflation eases before policymakers feel pressured to step in by raising rates to curb it. Fed officials in September were divided over the need for a rate hike in 2022, even as markets incorporated several hikes.

The Fed cut its benchmark overnight federal funds interest rate to near zero last year in a bid to stem the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Will they keep the transitory description of inflation? My best guess is that they will, in order to keep their commitment to bring the US economy back to full employment, said Aneta Markowska, economist at Jefferies. If they were intellectually honest they would probably drop it, but given what’s going on in the market, the Fed needs to be cautious.

Pushing current market expectations too hard, emphasizing the 5 million US jobs still missing before the pandemic, and that could upend the market’s inflation outlook, she noted. Relying too heavily on inflation risks, and this could push up rate hike expectations, which could constrain credit and slow the economy.

EYES ON POWELL

The Fed is due to release its policy statement at 2:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. GMT). He will not be releasing a new economic forecast, so beyond the statement, it will be up to Powell, at his press conference half an hour later, to balance the targets set by central banks to achieve a maximum employment and stable prices.

This will be a critical communication moment for Powell, whose tenure as Fed chief ends in February 2022. The White House has yet to announce whether the former investment banker will be reappointed for a second term, although President Joe Biden said on Tuesday an announcement of his appointments to fill the Fed’s top positions would be made fairly quickly.

During much of the pandemic, Powell’s bias – and that of most other Fed policymakers – has been in favor of the labor market, in line with a new strategic approach from the central bank emphasizing employment and allowing for higher inflation.

The Fed is currently saying it will not hike rates until inflation hits its 2% target and is on track to exceed it for some time.

The policy has not been quantified in terms of how long or how long an inflation exceedance is expected. While Fed officials have described hitting the inflation benchmark as still a long way off, some note that averages are already rising.

Inflation is not the only surprise. The labor market is also behaving in unexpected ways. Despite near-record vacancies, labor market participation is improving only slowly – workers by choice or family necessity take longer to return to work and use the savings augmented by benefit payments in case pandemic to cover the bills.

The employment-to-population ratio is still 2.4 percentage points lower than it was at the start of the pandemic in February 2020, with less than half of the way to return to that level.

Yet, announcing on Wednesday the eventual end of purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, the Fed will also say that the economy has made further substantial progress in healing the pandemic.

The debate will then focus on the extent to which the job market can improve further and whether COVID-19 has changed the economy in a way that means higher inflation with fewer people working.

If the Fed predicts that inflation will not return to target within a reasonable period of time, then the Fed could accelerate the tightening schedule even if employment is below mandate, wrote Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at SGH Macro Advisors. political decision. The Fed could tell this story after this week’s meeting. In practice, the Fed has made it clear that it is waiting for more inflation data to see if the transitory narrative holds.