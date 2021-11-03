PayPal, CashApp, and Venmo make cryptocurrency easy for beginners

Getty Images



If you find cryptocurrency intimidating, payment apps want to help. Venmo, Pay Pal and Cash App have added cryptocurrency buying to their popular payment services, expanding the reach of Bitcoin, Ether, and other digital currencies for investors who may be intimidated by jargon exchanges and a multitude of digital wallets. This convenience, however, comes at a cost that can eat away at returns.

Payment apps are popular because they allow people to shop online using their phones or share checks with friends. The apps are also designed to be fun, with some featuring emojis and digital stickers decorating the transaction notes. The services are so widespread that even President Joe Biden reportedly used Venmo to send gifts to his grandchildren.

The apps also make it easier to buy cryptocurrency, a process that can present a psychological hurdle for some potential investors, as exchanges require separate accounts and often have complex registration and transaction processes. Payment apps also remove the need to understand digital wallets, a subdomain of crypto that can quickly become its own topic of research.

However, there are tradeoffs with the convenience of buying cryptocurrency on payment apps. Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App lock you into transaction fees that could be cheaper if you compare your purchases to more than one exchange. And unlike exchanges, which allow you to move crypto around, PayPal and Venmo stick with it unless you want to sell it through the same app.

Despite their limitations, the availability of cryptocurrency on payment apps can help the public familiarize themselves with financial assets that have been obscured by esoteric mathematics and which are commonly associated with illegal online activities. (A new Bitcoin linked ETF that started trading last month will also help expand acceptance of digital money, analysts say.)

“It’s a great practice wheels experience,” said David Siemer, CEO of Wave Financial, an asset management firm that focuses on cryptocurrency.

Venmo and its parent company PayPal, co-founded by crypto enthusiast Elon Musk, offer Bitcoin, Ether, and other forms of cryptocurrency. Cash App, owned by Square, only supports Bitcoin, the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency. (Square is run by Jack Dorsey, another cryptocurrency promoter and chief executive of Twitter.)

PayPal and Square, two publicly traded companies, did not comment on this story as they were about to release their quarterly earnings reports, which legally prohibited them from speaking to the media.

Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity over the past decade. Ten years ago, when Bitcoin – the original cryptocurrency – was trading at around $ 15, digital coins were widely regarded as the currency in which drugs were purchased online. Now Bitcoin is trading at around $ 63,000. On Monday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he would take a game of his salary in Bitcoin via Cash App. Currency is accepted as a means of payment byAT&T and the The Dallas Mavericks, and you can also buy Amazon, Delta, and DoorDash gift cards with Bitcoin. Facebook is trying to launch a cryptocurrency, Diem, with a consortium of partners. El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as its national currency, although its the adoption was bumpy.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now widely available on trading websites and through stock trading apps like Robinhood. ATMs handling cryptocurrency have sprung up around the world, although they tend to charge high fees. Coinstar machines, which allow customers to turn spare currency into gift cards at retailers like Walmart, can alsobitcoin waiver thanks to a partnership with Coinme. Cryptocurrency-backed debit cards are available through companies such as Coinbase and BitPay.

Despite the growing acceptance, cryptocurrency services in payment apps are best viewed as introductory investment platforms, analysts say, where newbies can buy crypto and get used to it. volatility. Serious investors, however, are likely to find them limited compared to dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges, which also allow balances to be lent to generate returns.

Exchanges likeBlockFi Where Celsius, or peer-to-peer lending systems, such as LendaBit and BtcPop, let cryptocurrency investors lend their holdings to the exchange or other users for a fee. The practice is not without risks; crypto loans are increasing unanswered regulatory questions, and the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a small number of exchanges. You can also compare the rates between different exchanges and use them to exchange one type of cryptocurrency for another.

Yet Square has seen increasing user interest since it introduced Bitcoin buying and selling features on the Cash App in 2018. The company, known primarily for helping merchants process card payments, has earned $ 97 million from Cash App fees on Bitcoin sales in 2020. This has already grossed nearly $ 130 million in the first half of 2021. PayPal does not detail the share of its revenue from transaction fees on cryptocurrency sales from its own app or affiliate, Venmo.

Buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency offerings on PayPal means you’ve let the company store your cryptocurrency. The same goes for Venmo. Cash App offers more services, allowing people to send and receive Bitcoin or put it in their own wallet, but itinvoice feesif users wish to withdraw their coins immediately. The withdrawal will be tempting for people who want to start buying and selling the cryptocurrency on other exchanges, which they cannot do from the payments app.

Entrepreneur and business consultant Athan Slotkin thinks the features are great if they attract new investors to cryptocurrency. But he added that most people won’t learn much about crypto if they stick to just one app. The best way to learn is to find forums and online communities on Twitter and Discord, and try out a few small trades on the exchanges.

“You kind of have to go down the rabbit hole yourself,” Slotkin said.

Giving people simpler tools for buying and selling cryptocurrency, analysts say, could spark interest in Bitcoin, Ether, and others. If the features encourage a significant number of new cryptocurrency buyers, the increased demand could increase the value of the crypto. With little data on the number of transactions made on these apps, however, it’s unclear whether this is happening.

To really get users interested in cryptocurrency, payment apps will need to introduce wallets and exchanges, analysts say. A streamlined system of buying, selling, storing and lending cryptocurrency could appeal to more people and keep them using the services instead of looking elsewhere for flexibility, says Corey Barrett, analyst at M Science.

“It would unlock a part of the cryptocurrency investor base that was never interested until they had this feature,” Barrett said.