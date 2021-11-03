The Fed sets up a bond buying “tap” and sticks to the “transitory” belief in inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would start cutting its monthly bond purchases in November with the intention of ending them in 2022, but was convinced that high inflation would be transitory and would not require probably not a rapid rise in interest rates. .

However, the US central bank has acknowledged that global supply difficulties are increasing inflation risks, saying these factors should be transient, but should ease to allow inflation to fall expected.

As the pandemic eases, supply chain bottlenecks will ease and job growth will resume, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference after the publication of the latest central bank policy statement. And as this happens, inflation will fall from today’s high levels. Of course, the timing of this is very uncertain.

In its statement at the end of a two-day meeting, the Fed said that in light of further substantial progress in the economy, it would begin to reduce its bond purchases, as was widely expected. This marks a formal change from the policies put in place in March 2020 to tackle the sharp slowdown and massive layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet even announcing a $ 15 billion monthly cut from its $ 120 billion monthly treasury bill and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) purchases, the Fed has done little to address it. indicate when it could begin the next phase of political normalization by raising interest rates.

Economic activity and employment continued to strengthen, the Federal Free Market Policy-making Committee said in the statement, but did not change its intention to leave its interest rate overnight. on the reference day close to zero until inflation has reached 2% and is on the way to moderately exceeding. 2% for a while.

Overall, the central bank said it still believes the recent high inflation will subside, but the small change in language has indicated that Fed officials are seeing the process take longer.

Inflation by the Fed’s preferred measure, the personal consumption expenditure price index, has hit double the target rate since May, but officials are reluctant to change their policy outlook until it is clear that the pace of price increases will not slow down on its own.

COVER OF ITS PARIS

The Fed asked its New York Fed market agents to start executing the reduced bond purchases in the middle of this month, but only presented that plan for November and December. Starting in mid-November, it will buy $ 70 billion in treasury bills and $ 35 billion in MBS per month, a pace that will rise to $ 60 billion in treasury bills and $ 30 billion in MBS per month. in mid-December.

Policymakers, the Fed said, believe that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases are likely to be appropriate each month, but (are) prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if changes in the economic outlook warrant it.

If the economy continues to grow as expected, the Fed could finish cutting those purchases by the middle of next year, Powell said. He pointed out that officials have the option of speeding up or slowing down the reduction depending on what is happening in the economy.

US stocks gained ground after the statement was released, with the S&P 500 index erasing a modest loss to rise 0.50%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rose to around 1.59% and the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies from major trading partners.

They are hedging their bets, but that’s nothing new as we’ve heard publicly that they’re a little less convinced things are going to come down as quickly as they thought on the inflation side, said Joseph LaVorgna, Chief Economist for the Americas at Natixis in New York.

Along with the supply disruptions, things are dragging on a bit longer and the statement reflects those realities, he said.