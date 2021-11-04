Fed Sings Chorus of “Transient” Inflation, Unveils Bond Buying “Taper”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve relaunched the search for a full U.S. employment recovery on Wednesday, reaffirming its belief that current high inflation should be transitory and, despite the risks associated with this view , arguing that price pressures will ease and pave the way for increased employment and economic growth in the months to come.

Even as the US central bank announced that it was concealing one of its main tools in the fight against the pandemic, here reducing its massive bond buying program from this month, its latest policy statement and the Remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference indicated that she should remain patient – and wait for more job growth – before raising interest rates.

Supply and demand imbalances linked to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to significant price increases in some sectors, the Fed said in its latest policy statement, adding that an easing of supply constraints (should) support continued gains in business conditions. activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation.

Powell pointed to what he said was the Fed’s intention to push labor markets further with low interest rates and withhold judgment on the limits of job creation until new coronavirus epidemics have been contained.

Ideally, we would see further development of the labor market in a context where there is not another COVID spike. And then we could see a lot of it. To see how (labor) participation reacts in the post-COVID world, he told reporters. We’re going to have to see some time after COVID, or after Delta anyway, to see what’s possible, Powell said with reference to the variant of the coronavirus that was largely responsible for a surge of COVID-19 and d ‘an economic downturn over the past three months.

Still, inflation was uncomfortably high, Powell admitted, blaming her on turmoil in global supply chains that is expected to last perhaps until the second half of next year, in the meantime posing a challenge for families. on fixed incomes or to those earning lower wages.

Inflation over the past five months has hit double the Fed’s 2% target, and is moving in a way that Powell says may well satisfy the central banks benchmark for a rate hike – once maximum employment is reached.

But for now, he said, the Fed would be patient in deciding when to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate from the near zero level, a counterattack to rising bets in the markets. that inflation would prompt the central bank to end its era of pandemic. support for the economy as soon as possible.

The Fed said last year it would allow higher inflation in hopes of encouraging more job growth, but as prices have risen this year, skepticism about the depth of central banks’ commitment to this new approach has also increased.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, US August 22, 2018. REUTERS / Chris Wattie

We don’t think there is yet time to raise interest rates. There is still some way to go to reach the maximum number of jobs, Powell said, adding that he believes that goal could perhaps be reached by the end of next year.

END OF ASSET PURCHASES

The Fed, as widely expected, announced on Wednesday that it would start cutting its $ 120 billion in monthly treasury bill and mortgage-backed securities purchases at a rate of $ 15 billion per month, with a plan to end shopping in mid-2022.

This drop in bond purchases, which caused market turbulence when the Fed planned to exit a similar asset purchase program that was deployed to combat the 2007-2009 recession, has this time went without a hitch

The message from central banks about continued accommodative policy helped push the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite to record closing highs.

T-bill yields ended the day higher, but the movement was more pronounced on longer maturities which are more sensitive to inflation expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year T-bill ended the session above 1.60% for the first time in a week, while the yield on the 2-year T-bill, an indicator of rate expectations d Fed interest edged up to around 0.46. %.

Indeed, in recent weeks, investors had focused less on the slowdown in bond purchases than on the Fed’s reaction to a surge in prices that promises to last much longer than expected when it takes hold in the spring.

Powells’ response was to acknowledge the uncertainty, but argued that this was part of the reason why the Fed should not rush into a rate hike when there was still a possibility that inflation was s ‘dims on its own and gives workers more time to find a job.

As the pandemic subsides, supply chain bottlenecks will ease and job growth will resume, he said. And as this happens, inflation will fall from today’s high levels. Of course, the timing of this is very uncertain.

COVER OF ITS PARIS

The Fed asked its New York Fed market agents to start executing the reduced bond purchases in the middle of this month, but only presented that plan for November and December. Starting in mid-November, it will buy $ 70 billion in treasury bills and $ 35 billion in MBS per month, a pace that will rise to $ 60 billion in treasury bills and $ 30 billion in MBS per month. in mid-December.

Policymakers, the Fed said, believe that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases are likely to be appropriate each month, but (are) prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if changes in the economic outlook warrant it.

If the economy continues to grow as expected, the Fed could finish cutting those purchases by the middle of next year, Powell said. He pointed out that officials have the option of speeding up or slowing down the reduction depending on what is happening in the economy.

They are hedging their bets, but that’s nothing new as we’ve heard publicly that they’re a little less convinced things are going to come down as quickly as they thought on the inflation side, said Joseph LaVorgna, Chief Economist for the Americas at Natixis in New York.

Along with the supply disruptions, things are dragging on a bit longer and the statement reflects those realities, LaVorgna said.